'Liquid' Thrown On Kejriwal in Greater Kailash, AAP Accuses BJP Of Attack

A liquid was thrown on AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi.

A liquid was thrown on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
A liquid was thrown on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

New Delhi: A liquid was thrown on former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal during a Padayatra in the Greater Kailash area here on Saturday.

The security personnel later nabbed the person, who threw the liquid. The AAP blamed the BJP for the attack on Kejriwal. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "The BJP leaders campaign in all the states, but they are not attacked. There are repeated attacks on Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP orchestrated an attack on him in Nagolai, then in Chhatarpur. The law and order is finished in Delhi and the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) is not doing anything about it."

In view of the Delhi Assembly elections, Kejriwal, who is out on bail, is undertaking Padayatra in the national capital.

