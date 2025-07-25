ETV Bharat / bharat

Link Emerges Between Telangana's Phone Tapping Case And Andhra's Liquor Scam

Amaravati: In a dramatic turn of events, a link emerged between Telangana's phone tapping case and Andhra Pradesh's liquor scam. Sravan Rao, one of the accused in the controversial phone tapping case, admitted to the Andhra Pradesh's Special Investigation Team (SIT) that several accused in the liquor scam under the YSRCP regime stayed for about 50 days in his Dubai flat earlier this year.

Reportedly, Rao, director of Inrhythm Energy Private Ltd, claimed he did not know they were accused of being involved in the liquor scam at that time. The questioning lasted seven hours in Vijayawada on Thursday. He was questioned from 1 PM to 8 PM.

According to sources involved in the investigation, Rao admitted that he met Varun Purushottam (A-40), Buneti Chanakya (A-8), and a few others through several friends in Dubai. He said that they used to stay in DAMAC Towers in the Bay Edge area, but frequently visited his flat at Paramount Tower Hotel and Residences between February and March. Purushottam and Chanakya are among the accused in the liquor scam, are at large.

Sources said SIT officials focused on the link between Rao and the accused in the liquor scam.