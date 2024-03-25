'Modi ka Sab se Bada Darr': AAP launches DP campaign on social media to Protest Kejriwal's Arrest

AAP launches DP campaign on social media to Protest Kejriwal's Arrest

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday asked its workers and supporters to engage in a social media campaign to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

It asked everyone to download a Display Picture (DP) from INDIAwithKejriwal.com and replace the same with their current DP on social media handles. The DP shows Arvind Kejriwal behind bars and carries a message 'Modi ka sab se bada darr, Arvind Kejriwal' (Modi's biggest fear, Arvind Kejriwal).

"To spread this fear of Narendra Modi and the spark of Arvind Kejriwal to every home, DP Campaign is being started in the entire country today. All leaders, MLAs, councilors and workers will change DP. Go to http://INDIAwithKejriwal.com and apply this DP. The biggest appeal is to put this DP on all platforms and support the fight to save the Constitution," AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi said in a press conference here.

The AAP leader said the BJP-led central government jailed Kejriwal since he is the "only leader that Prime Minister Narendra is afraid of, and knows can defeat him".

Atishi said Kejriwal has been arrested in a "false case" by ED, whom she referred to as BJP's political weapon. "Modi-BJP and their political weapon ED has arrested Arvind Kejriwal ji in a false case. After 2 years of investigation, Arvind Kejriwal was arrested after the announcement of Lok Sabha elections because if Modi ji fears anyone the most, it is Arvind Kejriwal," she said.

She made a reference to Hindu mythology and said the way Ravana knew that Lord Ram would end him, the way Kans knew that Lord Krishna would end him, "similarly, Modi ji also knows that only Arvind Kejriwal will defeat him".

Atishi was speaking to the media a day after AAP decided to hold the 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' campaign while reiterating that Kejriwal will not resign from his post. On Sunday, AAP held a meeting to decide its future course of action in the aftermath of Kejriwal's arrest in the excise policy case. This was the party's first major meeting after Kejriwal's arrest. It was presided over by Aam Aadmi Party national general secretary (organisation) Dr Sandeep Pathak.

It was decided at the meeting that Kejriwal will not resign from the CM’s post and the ministers, MLAs and the party will continue to take his orders from jail, the party said in a statement. Pathak said that the ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign will start soon under which stickers will be pasted outside houses and on auto-rickshaws and hoarding will also be put up.

Those attending the March 31 INDIA bloc rally should come with ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ stickers pasted on their vehicles, he added. The opposition INDIA bloc will hold a "maha rally" at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on March 31, with AAP and Congress leaders participating. Pathak said he has received an order from Kejriwal to hold a rally on March 31 and that the party will ensure that it is successful.

Kejriwal (55) was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday from his official residence in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. A court on Friday sent the AAP national convenor to the central agency's custody till March 28.