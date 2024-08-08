ETV Bharat / bharat

Like Bangladesh, People in India Will One Day Storm PM House: Congress Leader Verma

Protesters climb a public monument as they celebrate after getting the news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation in Dhaka. ( AP )

Bhopal: In controversial comments, senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma has said like the riot-ravaged Bangladesh, people in India will one day storm the official residence of the Prime Minister and occupy it, prompting the BJP's youth wing to demand registration of a case against him.

During a Congress protest in Indore on Tuesday, Verma said TV news channels are reporting that the people of Bangladesh entered the Prime Minister's official residence during the civil unrest in the neighbouring country because of the wrong policies of deposed PM Sheikh Hasina and her government.

"Remember Narendra Modi ji, one-day people will enter the Prime Minister's residence because of your wrong policies and will occupy it (PM house). It happened recently in Sri Lanka (in 2022), where people entered the Prime Minister's (President's) house, and then in Bangladesh and now it is India's turn," said the former state minister.

He was addressing Congress workers during a protest organised against alleged scams in the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

Angered by Verma's comments, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM)'s Indore city president Saugat Mishra along with activists of the saffron outfit on Wednesday submitted a representation to officials at the MG Road police station demanding registration of a case against the Congress veteran.