Lightning Claims 11 Lives, Including Five Women And Three Minors, Across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Lightning claimed 11 lives, including five women and three minors, in different districts of Odisha, like Koraput, Ganjam, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj.

In Koraput, four people were killed in separate lightning incidents. Among them, Das Jani (32), a resident of Khalpadi village under Charangul panchayat in Semiliguda block of the district, was hit by lightning while fishing near Lenziguda village. In Paradiguda village under Odiapentha Gram Panchayat of Laxmipur block, Budri Mandinga (60), her granddaughter Kasa Mandinga (16) and Ambika Kashi (35) were struck by lightning while taking shelter in a hut near the paddy field. The trio died on the spot, and five others were injured.

In Ganjam, Rita Goud (30) from Kebiri Brahmapur under the Belaguntha Police Station was killed by lightning while working near a mango orchard. She was taken to the Bhanjanagar hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Narmada Polai (38) of Tanarada village was injured after being struck by lightning while sitting outside her home. In Barida(a) village under the Kabisuryanagar Police Station, Omprakash Pradhan (13) died while playing cricket.

In Jajpur, lightning killed two boys in Burusahi village under the Anjira panchayat of Dharmashala block, identified as Tara Hembram (9) and Jakhun Chatar (12).

In Dhenkanal, Surushi Biswal (40) from Kusumundia village under the Mahabirod Police Station was hit by lightning while standing in front of the house. While in Kabara village under the Gandia Police Station, Sanatan Dian (45) was struck by lightning while returning from the field. His body was found with severe burns, and he succumbed to the injuries at the spot.

In Mayurbhanj, Chunarama Kisko (31) of Kuting village under Udala Police Station, died after being hit by lightning while returning from the Uparbeda forest office to his relative's house in Balimundali Majhi Sahi. He was taken to the Soro Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The IMD had earlier issued a 'red warning' for thunderstorms, lightning accompanied by hail and gusty wind speed reaching 60 to 70 kmph in several districts including Koraput, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Jajpur, Balasore and Ganjam, in the afternoon.