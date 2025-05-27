Lighter Coffins, Heavy Heart: Rameez Gathers Strength Ahead Of Bidding Final Adieu To Zoya & Zain

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: His wounds may have healed, but Rameez Khan will take years, or forever, to heal emotionally. The lightest coffins, they say, are the heaviest. Rameez would know despite not shouldering them as he lay unconscious, fighting for life in a hospital, while his 12-year-old twins Zain and Zoya were lowered into graves.

On May 7, Pakistani shells darkened Poonch town and with it Rameez's life, killing his children, and nearly taking his life. The twins were among dozens of innocent victims of the Pakistani aggression along the LoC, right after Operation Sindoor, India’s answer to the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Lying on the hospital bed, for the next several days, an unconscious Rameez did not know the tragedy that had befallen him and his wife Arusa, who survived the blast with minor injuries.

As his condition started to improve, it took Arusa some heart to tell him what had happened. Adil Pathan, a relative of Rameez, who was accompanying him to different hospitals since the incident, said the family members could not muster the courage to convey to Rameez that his children were no more.

"At the end, his wife gathered the strength and told him,” he said. Someone in the hospital captured the moment when Arusa opened up to Rameez. The couple's wails filled the hospital room as Arusa spoke, her breathing going from light to heavy, her words mixed with wails, choking in between. Rameez is seen crying as he moves his head and his frail body in disbelief, looking at his wife, as he absorbs the news.

"I could not even cry in front of you these days. I could not do anything. I went and saw my children lying dead...you were injured. All I kept thinking was how to tell you...," Arusa could be heard saying to her life-partner as both cried inconsolably.

Three weeks later, Rameez was set to be discharged from the Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) in Jammu on Tuesday, where he was shifted after multiple surgeries and treatment at GMC Rajouri.

Staying with some relatives in Jammu for the night, Rameez, along with his wife, will leave for their native village, Kalani in Poonch on Wednesday morning. However, it is not the home that he yearns for. Rameez wants to head straight to the graveyard where Zain and Zoya are buried. To offer Fatiha for the two who filled his life with laughter and whose absence has left a scar deeper than the wounds he survived. The prayers, one would say, are Rameez's way to find some closure, after all.

“He is yet to come out of the shock of losing his children, but somehow Allah has given him the patience to bear it. Today, we are hopeful of getting discharged from the hospital and tomorrow morning, we will be heading back home where other family members are waiting,” Pathan told ETV Bharat.

Before preparing for the discharge, Rameez visited the physiotherapy centre at Super Speciality Hospital (SSH) in Jammu for his left arm, which may require another surgery if things don’t improve in 15 days.

“Doctors have advised him to wait for 15 days, and we hope that the nerves and muscles of the left arm will respond, but if things remain as it is, they have advised him to go for another surgery,” Pathan said.

Talking to ETV Bharat, GMC Jammu Principal and Dean, Dr Ashutosh Gupta said, “He had received multiple injuries in the chest and other areas and was operated upon as well. Now, the only issue is with his left arm, and we hope that it will soon be in good working condition.”

Trying to revisit what happened on that fateful morning, Arusa, with a heavy voice, said, “I don’t remember how it happened. We only heard a loud sound.”

She couldn’t continue, and in the meantime, another lady sitting beside her said, “They were leaving for Surankote in search of a safer place when shells were raining in Poonch town. A shell landed nearby, in which Zain and Zoya were killed. Rameez received multiple injuries.”

The death of Zain and Zoya was mourned by one and all. Even those who had no relations with the family visited them in GMC Rajouri and GMC Jammu to express their condolences.