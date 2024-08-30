Lifelong Dream Fulfilled: Ex-PM Deve Gowda's Spiritual Journey to Kashmir's Shankaracharya Temple

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, at 91, fulfilled a lifelong dream on Friday by visiting the ancient Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar, a revered site nestled atop Shankaracharya Hill. The visit, steeped in emotion, marked a poignant moment in the veteran leader's life, as he had long aspired to pray at the Jyesteshwara Shiva Temple.

Overcoming the physical challenge of climbing 243 steep steps, Deve Gowda expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police, whose assistance made the pilgrimage possible.

"It was my lifetime's desire to visit this temple," Gowda said in a post on X. "I could not have gone up the Shankaracharya Hill and been in the divine presence of Lord Shiva without the help of CRPF and J&K Police. I am very grateful to them."

A video shared on his social media captured the emotional journey, showing Deve Gowda slowly ascending the stone steps, supported by security personnel, before bowing in reverence at the temple. The footage resonated with many, underscoring the enduring spiritual devotion of the former Prime Minister.

This visit to Kashmir also included a significant inspection of the Srinagar-Baramulla railway line, a key infrastructure project that Deve Gowda had approved during his tenure. The project, which cost Rs 2,400 crore and was declared a national priority under his leadership, has been a cornerstone in the region's development.

Reflecting on the project, Deve Gowda had on Thursday said, "I have come to Srinagar for the first time. The railway line from Srinagar to Baramulla was approved by me... I wanted to see how the railway track has been laid and how passenger facilities have been provided."

The Srinagar-Baramulla railway line is a vital component of Jammu and Kashmir's transport infrastructure, designed to enhance connectivity and stimulate regional development. Its completion is expected to significantly benefit local economies and improve mobility for residents and visitors.