Life Moves To Bunkers, Kashmiris Skip Upper Floors For The Night As Pakistan Pounds Civilian Areas

Srinagar: Crossing the tipping point, the India-Pakistan tensions have spilt over from the border districts of Jammu & Kashmir to the twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar.

Sirens followed by drone attacks broke the eerie calm during the night of May 9–10, with the summer capital Srinagar waking up to loud blasts in the morning. Clouds of war have been hovering over the skies of Jammu & Kashmir for the past four days as India launched 'Operation Sindoor'—non-provocative strikes—on the night of May 6-7, aimed at destroying terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The Ministry of Defence, in an official briefing, asserted that the 'precision strikes' were carried out to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Residents in Srinagar and other districts are living in a perpetual fear of a full-blown war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, as Pakistan has resorted to attacking civilian areas in the last 48 hours.

Kashmiri boys smoke during a blackout after residents reported hearing explosions and sirens in Srinagar, Friday, May 9, 2025. (AP)

At least three people, including Additional District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, Raj Kumar Thapa and a two-year-old child, were killed in Pakistani shelling during the night, taking the civilian death toll in such cross-border firing to at least 20.

Such is the level of uneasiness, even in Srinagar city, that residents have stopped sleeping on the upper floors, fearing their house may be bombed. "I used to sleep on the second floor, but last night we decided to sleep on the ground floor. My family members and I all slept in one room," Hilal Ahmad, a Nowgam (Srinagar) resident, told ETV Bharat this morning.

Nowgam is near Srinagar's Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport. Those living closer to the airport reported hearing loud explosions soon after dawn today.

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard after loud explosions were heard in Srinagar, Saturday, May 10, 2025. (AP)

"I was leaving the mosque after offering morning prayers when I heard loud explosions. Similar explosions were heard last night," Shabir Ahmad, a Hyderpora resident, said. His house is in the vicinity of the Srinagar airport. "My bedroom is on the first floor, but we have decided not to sleep on the upper floors anymore. Anything can happen," he said.

Mohammad Younus, a resident of Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, told ETV Bharat that he too heard loud explosions last night but could not confirm what or where exactly they had occurred. "The blasts were very loud. It felt like it happened next door," he said.

Close to the Line of Control (LoC), the level of fear and anxiety was even greater as Pakistan continued to pound the forward and even civilian areas with shells and other artillery fire.

Naazish, a resident of Sanat Nagar in Srinagar, is concerned as her parents, brother and his family are holed up in a bunker in their village in Gurez amid cross-border firing. Gurez, a picturesque valley around 125 km north of Srinagar, is nestled right on the LoC that divides India and Pakistan in the Bandipora district.

A Kashmiri villager stands outside his damaged house after overnight shelling from Pakistan at Gingal village in Uri, Kashmir, Friday, May 9, 2025. (AP)

"I have called them a dozen times in the last two days. Some people there have personal underground bunkers, and some have been built by civil authorities. But there is fear. If someone is ill, they cannot go to a hospital. My mother is unwell, but she is stuck in their own bunker. If they need something, they run home, fetch it and get back to the bunker," she said.

Sanat Nagar, the area where she lives with her husband and two young children, is also near Srinagar's Technical Airport (IAF base). "We have packed our bags, and my husband has kept enough petrol in his car. If something happens, we want to be ready to leave this area fast," she said.

Naazish has asked her parents and brother to come to Srinagar, but it is fraught with danger since leaving Gurez means crossing some potential Pakistani targets near the LoC, close to the only road leading out to Srinagar.

In the Karnah town of Kupwara, the situation is no different. "We have not slept for the last few nights, but last night was the worst. Deafening sounds of blasts continued throughout," Gazanfar, a resident of Karnah, told ETV Bharat.

"During the day, it is mostly peaceful, but soon after 7 pm, the shelling resumes. Most of us have moved to bunkers that we have built next to our houses," he said. According to him, over 300 families have left Karnah and moved to Srinagar. "They have shifted either to their own houses in Srinagar, or are living with relatives there. Some have rented accommodations there," he said.

A similar situation is in Rajouri and Poonch districts, where locals have either moved to bunkers or shifted to Jammu for safety. Poonch has faced the brunt of Pakistani shelling in the last 72 hours, with multiple civilian casualties.

