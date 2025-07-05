Life Hangs By The Thread: ICDS Woman Health Worker Clutches A Rope to Chug a Boat And Cross River In Fury

Farakka: (Murshidabad): Frightening images of an ICDS women health worker crossing a river clutching a rope and endangering her life have gone viral sending shudders down the spine of many.

The incident happened on Saturday at the Gumani ferry ghat of Bewa No.1 panchayat in Farakka of Murshidabad in West Bengal-Jharkhand border.

When the incident was brought to the notice of the local MLA Monirul Islam, he simply put the blame on the Farakka Barrage Authorities.

Complaints of poor health services are quite frequent in different parts of West Bengal. But the risk the ICDS worker took to cross a river surpassed all inadequacies.

It is learnt that there is a boat at the Gumani river ferry ghat but there is no boatman. As a result, health workers and common people are forced to cross the river in the boat at their own risk.

A rope is tied on both ends of the river. The common people will have to clutch it, pull it and tug ahead to reach the other end. This problem is not only faced by health workers but also by teachers and local people who need to cross the river to reach their destination.

The villages of Nimtala, Shikarpur, Deer Forest and Banka in Bewa Panchayat No. 1, adjacent to Jharkhand, are separated by the Gumani River. The only means of transportation for the villagers is by boat. The Gumani River is in spate now with monsoon rains and water gushing out from the feeder canal to the Farakka barrage. It is swelling during the monsoon.

Especially during the monsoon, the river becomes dangerous. It is feared that if the boat capsizes in this fierce current, there is no one to save them. Health workers have also complained that the condition of the road to reach the ferry point is also bad. The road above the embankment is muddy and slippery. People have to cross that road barefoot, very carefully.

No solution has been found even after informing the local administration. The affected people demand that the administration should seriously consider some remedy.

Regarding this, Farakka MLA Monirul Islam said, "This is the jurisdiction of the Farakka Barrage Authority. They are supposed to provide services. However, they are not providing services, and they are not listening to us either. I will talk to the block administration."

Biva Mandal, of Nimtala Sub-Health Centre, said, "The boatman at the ferry ghat is too old to row the boat when the river is in a spate. He comes once or twice a week. As a result, we are forced to clutch the rope and cross the river endangering our lives. I have also informed the higher authorities about the matter."

Farakka BDO Junaid Ahmed said, "There is a boatman there to cross the river. But, why the boatman is not available, we are investigating."

