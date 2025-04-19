Life Cut Short But Legacy Lives On: Drought-Resistant Peanut Variety Named After Late Scientist From Telangana

Khammam: Young scientist Nunawat Ashwini had dreamt of a day when no farmer would shed tears or end life due to debt. She had imagined a world where low-cost, high-yielding seeds would strengthen the farming community and increase the profits with minimum investment. That dream came true, but unfortunately, she could not witness the impact of the seeds she had sown.

A native of Gangaram Thanda in Telangana's Khammam district, Ashwini developed interest in farming activities at a very young age. Everytime she accompanied her father to the farmland, she would constantly gaze at the crops with a curious mind.

Seeing her curiosity, her father once asked, "Amma, will you become a scientist?" That one question lit a spark in her, and Ashwini firmly decided she would do something for the farmers.

Right through her school career, Ashwini was brilliant in her academics. She then completed her Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from Ashwaraopet Agricultural College, followed by Post Graduation in Science from the prestigious Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in Delhi, and later pursued her Ph.D. In her illustrious career, she bagged numerous awards, including the IARI Merit Medal, Young Scientist Award, apart from receiving 10 gold and three silver medals. She has also authored around 40 research papers.

After joining as a scientist at the Seed Research Institute in Raipur, Ashwini led a team that developed a nutritious, drought-resistant, high-yielding peanut seed. After an intense research that continued for one and a half year, the seed was finally ready to be introduced to the farmers.

However, before she could present her work before the world, tragedy struck the family, as if fate had other plans. While returning from vacation last year, Ashwini and her father died after their car was swept away by the strong waters during floods.

Honouring her dedication, IARI named the peanut variety she developed as 'Ashwini', as a mark of tribute. The peanut variety, officially known as Peanut 4037, was recently introduced officially in Delhi and is now ready to serve the farming community she cared so deeply about.

Following the recognition, Ashwini's mother Neja was filled with pride and equally pained that her daughter was not around to witness what she has achieved. "She has brought pride not just to our village but entire state. Even during holidays, books were her favourite companion. She believed that hard work builds responsibility, and she longed for a world where farmers wouldn't cry because of loans. Her dream has been fulfilled, and she will live forever in the fields she worked for," Neja said.