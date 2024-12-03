ETV Bharat / bharat

Life-Convict Granted Parole To Assist Ailing Father With Agricultural Work In Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has granted 90-day parole to Chandra (36), a convict who has been serving a life sentence for murder, to assist with agricultural activities on his father's land. Chandra, a resident of Siddidevarahalli in Kanakapura taluk, Ramanagara district, has been incarcerated for 11 years without parole.

Chandra petitioned the High Court, explaining that his 78-year-old father is unable to manage the agricultural work. After reviewing the case, the bench, led by Justice Hemant Chandan Gowdar, found that Chandra had sufficiently demonstrated the need for parole. As a result, the bench directed the Chief Superintendent of Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru to release him on parole for 90 days.

During the parole period, Chandra is prohibited from engaging in any illegal activities. The Chief Superintendent may impose conditions to ensure compliance, and if any conditions are violated, the parole will be revoked. Additionally, Chandra is required to report to the local police station every Monday.

Chandra, convicted for the 2014 murder of a man who stood in the way of his extramarital affair, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the 2nd Additional District and Sessions Court of Kanakapura, Ramanagara district, on December 23, 2014. He has been serving his sentence in Parappana Agrahara for 11 years.