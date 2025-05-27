Life And Times Of Kushok Bakula Rinpoche: The 19th Gyalras who Shaped Ladakh’s Destiny

Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: There have been people in history who have shaped the destiny of regions. They are the people remembered for triggering spiritual as well as the modern awakening among the masses. In the case of Ladakh it has been the 19th Gyalsras (Prince) Kushok Bakula Rinpoche who played this role. On May 26, his statue was unveiled on the eve of his birthday.

From his recognition as a reincarnated monk to his important roles as a parliamentarian, ambassador and reformer, Kushok Bakula Rinpoche emerged as a father figure whose life was devoted to public service, education, and the preservation of Buddhist culture. He was conferred with the Padma Bhushan in 1988 and is remembered as a spiritual luminary and the force behind Ladakh's modern awakening. His legacy continues to inspire generations.

In a heartfelt recollection, Sonam Wangchuk Shakspo, who served as his personal secretary, disclosed to ETV Bharat that Kushok Bakula Rinpoche was born into a royal family in Matho village of Leh. At the age of five, he was recognised as the reincarnation of the 18th Bakula Rinpoche and was brought to Spituk for formal education.

He went to Tibet at 12 for higher studies. Having spent the next almost two decades there, he received the degree of Geshe Lharampa with distinction and returned to Ladakh in 1940. “Thereafter, he evolved from a religious to a political leader. His contributions can never be forgotten by the entire nation,” underlined Shakspo.

“The title ‘Architect of Modern Ladakh’ was given to Rinpoche by none other than former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh while renaming the Leh Airport after Kushok Bakula Rinpoche,” he informed.

During the 1948 attack on Kashmir by the Pakistani army personnel disguised as tribal raiders, Rinpoche was in Zanskar. When he learned about the raiders reaching Kargil and Zanskar, he was advised to leave immediately and managed to reach Leh.

“Upon reaching Leh, he was informed that Kargil and Skardu had already fallen into the hands of Pakistani forces. Leh, too, was on the verge of being overrun. That is when Rinpoche sprang into action. He sent urgent messages to Delhi requesting help,” his personal secretary disclosed.

Another challenge pertained to Kashmir’s political status being unclear as to whether it would join India, remain independent or accede to Pakistan. Amidst plundering, killing, and destroying of villages in Kashmir, Maharaja Hari Singh decided to sign the Instrument of Accession.

This marked the official inclusion of Jammu and Kashmir and with it, Ladakh, into India. After the accession, support from the Indian government started to arrive. Kargil was already under enemy control. Pakistani forces had advanced as far as Khaltse and had even positioned themselves in Nimmo and Basgo villages. At that critical moment, the army officers and volunteers from Ladakh, Himachal, and Lahaul-Spiti fought bravely and managed to hold those areas.

“Meanwhile, Rinpoche continued to do everything he could, sending messages for help and encouraging locals to assist the Indian Army in every possible way, including joining the forces. As a result of these collective efforts, India was able to send a flight to Leh and that’s how help finally reached Ladakh,” explained Shakspo.

“Though he was a spiritual leader, when Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru entrusted him with political responsibility, he accepted it as a challenge and gave it his all,” recalled Shakspo. Rinpoche lived for 86 years, of which 55 were in public service holding diverse roles. A Union Territory status for Ladakh was his long-standing dream that he had first raised with Nehru during the latter’s Ladakh visit in 1949.

He felt that Ladakh should be administratively separate. However, Nehru being concerned about the political situation in Kashmir and the pending UN plebiscite, had asked him to wait. Rinpoche had in 1951 formally proposed a federal status for Ladakh within Jammu and Kashmir similar to the autonomy the latter &K enjoyed within India.

“Though this idea didn’t materialise, it reflected his far-sighted vision,” recalled Shakspo. The Ladakhis had unanimously agreed that Rinpoche should represent Ladakh in the constituent assembly where there were two members from Ladakh, one from Leh and one from Kargil.

He related that in the 1952 budget presented by Sheikh Abdullah who also held the finance portfolio there was no mention of Ladakh that constituted one third of the state. Rinpoche was stunned, particularly after all the assurances he had received from Pandit Nehru and Abdullah. He turned to his friend Master Dullu, a Kashmiri Pandit for help.

Following Dullu’s advice he requested the Speaker to allow him to address the assembly in Ladakhi. That was one occasion where he used strong words to express the region’s grievances, anger and neglect. An enraged Abdullah on hearing the English translation of the speech had asked for expunging Rinpoche’s remarks. An expert committee was later formed to review the translation.

“That moment marked the beginning of Rinpoche’s public struggle. The press, both Indian and international, reported his statement and overnight he became a hero in Ladakh. From that point on, tensions between Rinpoche and Abdullah remained unresolved,” his personal secretary related.

Rinpoche was hesitant when former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi asked him to go to Mongolia as the Indian Ambassador since he had no diplomatic experience, had never worked outside India and his English wasn’t fluent. But T.N. Kaul, one of India’s foremost diplomats and Dr. Karan Singh persuaded him and Rinpoche accepted the offer hoping to find time to write and read classical Buddhist texts in Mongolian libraries.

Shakspo related an interesting tale about there being a prophecy about an Arahat Bakula coming from Ladakh to help liberate Mongolia from communism. It was found in ancient sutras and scriptures. Rinpoche as a part of the organizing committee had deeply connected with a visiting Mongolian delegation during the 2500th Buddha Jayanti celebrations. He later helped establish the Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace in Mongolia in 1969 and frequently visited the region.

“In 1989, when he was officially appointed Ambassador, communism in Mongolia collapsed within five months of his arrival. Rinpoche became not just a diplomat but also a revered spiritual leader known as the ‘Ambassador Guru’ who played an important role in reviving Buddhism in Mongolia,” said Shakspo.

It was through his efforts and with Prime Minister Narasimha Rao’s support that Buddha relics were sent to Mongolia for the first time. He even established a monastery there.” Rinpoche laid great emphasis on education believing that without awareness and understanding of rights and duties, no amount of material help could bring lasting change.

“I think this is one of the main reasons why Ladakhis today are more aware and responsible as citizens. Through this effort, he not only improved education but also tried to address social issues like caste discrimination, regionalism, and sectarian divides, succeeding to a great extent,” Shakspo said while pointing that Rinpoche founded institutions like the Ladakh Gonpa Association to unify monasteries under a central body and served as its founding president for nearly 40 years.

He also built the Chowkhang in Leh to provide a common space for Buddhists of all sects. Institutions like the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies evolved from the Ladakh School of Buddhist Philosophy and Lamdon School was also established during this time. He set up Buddha Vihara and educational facilities for Ladakhi children in Delhi.

“For Buddhist culture to survive, Rinpoche took up the idea of establishing an institute with Pandit Nehru—whose doors were always open to him. With Nehru’s support and the involvement of the then Education Minister Dr. K. L. Shrimali, the Government of India took over the initiative and today it stands as a deemed university,” the personal secretary said on how the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies came into being. Students from all sects could study there and subjects like Buddhist Thangka painting, architecture, astrology and traditional medicine were also introduced over time.

Referring to the implementation of the Land Ceiling Act in Ladakh in the 1950s, Shakspo related an anecdote about the Maharaja of Kashmir needing spiritual guidance as he didn’t have heir to the throne. He invited the 18th Bakula Rinpoche who stayed with a team for almost ten days. Deeply impressed, the Maharaja presented him with a medal and appointed him as the Tehsildar of Paddar Pangi. On being asked what he desired, the 18th Rinpoche requested the abolition of royal tax on all monasteries in Ladakh.

“The Maharaja granted the request, and the monasteries remained tax-exempt until 1951. However, when Sheikh Abdullah introduced the Land Ceiling Act in 1951, the monasteries once again found themselves trapped in a difficult situation. Determined to protect them, the 19th Bakula Rinpoche travelled to Srinagar and Delhi, met the Prime Minister and sought the help of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. Eventually, an exemption was granted once again. That is how the monasteries were saved and survived,” he said.

Shakspo stressed upon the need to carry forward Rinpoche’s legacy and study Ladakh’s history to understand how it emerged from difficult times. This is important to avoid repeating mistakes.

“It is important to study his contributions, how he united the people of Ladakh and worked to eliminate many social evils. He was one of the most significant spiritual leaders of his time,” he added.