Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva Reviews Operational Readiness In J&K's Rajouri Sector

Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, GOC of the White Knight Corps, visited the Songri Rajouri sector to assess security and operational readiness in Jammu and Kashmir.

General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, along with GOC CIF Romeo, visited the Songri Rajouri sector on Saturday to review the security situation and operational preparedness of the troops deployed on ground zero in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.
General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, along with GOC CIF Romeo, visits the Songri Rajouri sector on November 2 (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Jammu: General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, along with GOC CIF Romeo, visited the Songri Rajouri sector on Saturday to review the security situation and operational preparedness of the troops deployed on ground zero in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) underscored the need for unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region. GOC White Knight Corps, along with GOC CIF Romeo, visited the Songri Rajouri sector to review the security situation and operational preparedness. The GOC underscored the need for unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region. The army said in a post on X.

On Friday, Lt Gen Sachdeva visited Navapanchhi in the Kishtwar district. The GOC appreciated the troops for their unwavering commitment and dedication towards counter-terrorism operations, according to a White Knight Corps post on X. Over the past several months, the Jammu division has witnessed many militancy-related incidents, especially in border areas of Jammu, including Rajouri Poonch Kathua and Samba.

