LIC Cautions Public against Misleading Social Media Advertisements Using Its Brand Name, Logo

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 24, 2024, 3:28 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has warned against fraudulent advertising practices on social media, where senior officials' images and brand names are misrepresented without their consent. The company has asked policyholders and the public to verify the authenticity of such advertisements.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has warned against fraudulent advertising practices on social media, where senior officials' images and brand names are misrepresented without their consent. The company has asked policyholders and the public to verify the authenticity of such advertisements.

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Wednesday cautioned the public against certain individuals/entities engaging in fraudulent advertising practices on social media platforms by misusing the image of senior officials and the brand name and logo of the company.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), LIC asked its policyholders and the public to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any such advertisements. "It has come to our attention that certain individuals and/or entities are engaging in fraudulent advertising practices on various social media platforms by misusing the image of our senior official/s or ex-officials, our brand logo, and our brand name without our consent in an unauthorised manner.

We wish to alert the public in regard to such deceptive activities," LIC said in a public caution notice. It asked the public to report URL links of such fraudulent advertisements on LIC's official social media accounts.

"We will pursue appropriate legal action and those found engaging in fraudulent activities using our brand without authorisation," LIC said, adding that it is committed to ensuring that policyholders and general public are not misled by such deceptive advertising practices.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.