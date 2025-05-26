Liberian Cargo Ship Sinking: Coastal Areas In Kerala Put On Alert As MSC ELSA 3 Containers Wash Ashore

Hyderabad: Following the sinking of a Liberian cargo ship MSC ELSA 3 off the Kerala coast on Saturday, the state government has issued an alert for the people living in coastal areas where containers potentially carrying hazardous chemicals started washing ashore.

The 1997 cargo ship, carrying 640 containers including 13 with hazardous cargo, capsized and sank in the sea off the Kerala state’s coast in the early hours of 25 May 2025 leading to a major oil leak.

The 184-meter-long vessel, which had departed from Vizhinjam on May 23 and was en route to Kochi, began listing dangerously on the afternoon of May 24. A Defence PRO confirmed that some containers had already fallen into the sea by Saturday evening (May 24, 2025).

All crew members aboard were rescued

Following the ship sinking, 21 crew members were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard and 3 by Indian Navy’s INS Sujata. The vessel’s 24-member crew consists of one Russian, 20 Filipinos, two Ukrainians, and one Georgian national.

What Was In The Cargo?

According to reports, the cargo ship had 84.44 MT (metric tonnes) of diesel and 367.1 MT (metric tonnes) of furnace oil in its tanks, some of which had already begun leaking into the sea.

Does The Oil Leak Pose Risk?

The vessel was carrying 640 containers, including 13 containing hazardous cargo and 12 with calcium carbide-a chemical that reacts violently with seawater to release highly flammable acetylene gas. This cargo poses a serious risk to marine life and coastal communities. The leaked fuel is drifting at a speed of approximately three kilometers per hour, posing serious environmental and navigational threats.

Alert Issued For Coastal Residents

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, stated, “Based on hypothetical simulations, the spilled oil pollutant could reach the coastal areas of Alappuzha, Ambalapuzha, Arattupuzha, and Karunagappally within 36 to 48 hours of release. These coastal zones are at risk of contamination and should receive prompt attention to minimize potential environmental impact.”

The Liberian container vessel, carrying marine fuel, that developed a critical 26-degree list nearly 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi on Saturday, tilts further in the sea off the coast of Kerala, in Kochi, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (PTI)

It is learnt that the Coast Guard is actively working to contain the spill using two ships and an aerial Dornier aircraft that sprays dispersant to break up the oil. The Director General of the Coast Guard, who leads the National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan, is directly overseeing the response efforts. Given the possibility of the oil slick reaching any part of the Kerala coastline, a statewide alert has been issued.

People are advised to maintain a distance of at least 200 meters and to report any sightings to the emergency number 112.

Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea due to safety concerns, and fishing activities are strictly prohibited within a 20-nautical-mile radius of the sunken vessel.

To manage the floating containers, the state government has ordered the constitution of rapid response teams (RRTs) under its factories and boilers department. Two RRTs in districts south of Thrissur and one in the northern coastal districts have been formed to operate cranes and other machinery to manage containers in the sea and translocate them to safer areas.

Additional RRTs will be formed under the state pollution control board (PCB) if the oil spill nears the coast.

Environmental Impacts

The Kerala coast is home to rich biodiversity and is a key tourist destination. Authorities are preparing for the worst, especially in areas like Thrissur, Kochi, and Alappuzha, which might suffer the most from pollution. The Coast Guard said it has geared up pollution response preparedness and coordination with the state administration for all possible scenarios. They are keeping a close watch on the situation as efforts to contain the problem increase.

Coastline Leakage Impact They Had On Humans And The Sea Life

Coastline leakage, including pollution from industrial sources, oil spills, and plastic debris, has a significant impact on both humans and marine life. It can contaminate seafood, leading to health problems for humans, and disrupt marine ecosystems, causing harm to various species.

Impact on Humans

Contaminated Seafood: Heavy metals, microplastics, and other pollutants can accumulate in seafood, making it unsafe for human consumption. This can lead to long-term health issues, including cancer and birth defects.

Reduced Recreational Opportunities: Pollution can damage beaches, making them unsuitable for recreation and tourism.

Health Problems: Exposure to toxic chemicals in the ocean can cause hormonal issues, nervous system damage, and other health problems.

Economic Impacts: Pollution can negatively impact fishing and tourism industries, reducing economic opportunities.

Human Rights: The UN has recognized the right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment, highlighting the importance of a healthy ocean for human well-being.

Impact on Marine Life

Harmful Algal Blooms: Increased nutrients from pollution can fuel algal blooms, which are toxic to marine life and can disrupt ecosystems.

Oil Spill Impacts: Oil spills can directly harm sea creatures, destroy habitats, and impact the entire ecosystem.

Plastic Pollution: Microplastics can be ingested by marine animals, leading to harmful effects, and large plastic debris can entangle or harm animals.

Disrupted Ecosystems: Pollution can disrupt the natural balance of marine ecosystems, leading to the loss of biodiversity.

Light Pollution: Artificial light can disrupt marine animal behaviors, such as nesting and migration.

Radioactive Contamination: Radioactive waste from various sources can accumulate in the ocean, posing risks to marine life.

Timeline Of Oil Spills As Leakage Incidents In India

Oil spill incidents in India have occurred since at least the 1970s, with a notable decline in the number of spills above 7 tonnes in the 2010s compared to the previous decade. These incidents have involved both marine and land-based sources, with impacts ranging from local coastal contamination to larger environmental concerns.

Operating capacity, legal actions and obligations, and the socioeconomic effects on nearby residents are only a few of the difficulties that arise from oil spills. Although a number of actions are being made to enhance management, more comprehensive and coordinated actions may be implemented to guarantee that the problems of oil spills and marine pollution are successfully addressed.

Crew members of Liberian cargo ship 'MSC ELSA 3', which capsized and sank off the Kerala coast, being brought to Kochi after they were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard, in Kochi, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (PTI)

Some Leakages Incidents In India Coastlines

Amuria 1970: The "Amuria" oil spill occurred in August 1970 off the Northwest coast of India, specifically near the Gulf of Kutch. The Greek tanker, carrying 15,622 tons of fuel oil, experienced an incident that resulted in the spill.

Saurashtra coast, Gujarat 1989: The 1989 oil spill that occurred near the Saurashtra coast involved the Exxon Valdez, which ran aground in Prince William Sound, Alaska, on March 24, 1989, and spilled 11 million gallons of oil. This spill is considered one of the largest environmental disasters in US history. While the incident occurred off the Alaskan coast, it's the Exxon Valdez that is often associated with this particular oil spill. Cleanup efforts were extensive but faced challenges in removing the oil and mitigating the damage.

Bhavnagar, Porbandar, and Dwarka, 1990: In 1990, Gujarat experienced several oil spill incidents, including those near Bhavnagar, Porbandar, and Dwarka. These incidents highlighted the need for improved environmental management and awareness within the state. Specifically, there were reports of salt pan lessees causing damage to mangroves in CRZ I areas, threatening the "Kharai" camel population.

Vadinar, Gujarat, March 18, 2004: The oil spill was reported near Vadinar, Gujarat on March 18, 2004 due to a collision between the oil tanker MT Delta-I and a container ship, MV APL Pusan, in the Gulf of Kutch. The MT Delta-I, which had been carrying naptha to Kandla Port, broke into two and started sinking, leading to the oil spill.

South Goa, May 30, 2006: The bulk carrier MV Ocean Seraya ran aground off the Karwar coast, resulting in a 650-ton oil spill. The spill spread to some beaches in South Goa due to the rough southwest monsoon. The National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) has studied the immediate impact of the spill on benthic ecology and the impact of frequent spills on the benthic community.

Mumbai Oil Spill 2010: The 2010 Mumbai oil spill occurred on August 7, 2010. The collision between the MSC Chitra and the MV Khalijia III near Mumbai resulted in a significant oil spill. The incident, which happened around 9:50 a.m. local time, led to the release of a large amount of oil into the sea. A collision between the MSC Chitra and MV Khalija III resulted in a large oil spill that impacted the Mumbai coastline, causing damage to beaches, mangroves, and the marine ecosystem.

Chennai Oil Spill (Ennore) 2017: A collision between an LPG tanker and an oil tanker led to an oil spill in the Ennore area, raising concerns about preparedness and coordination during oil spill incidents. A major oil spill occurred in Ennore, near Chennai, after two cargo ships collided, releasing fuel oil into the Bay of Bengal.

Naharkatia, Assam February 3, 2020: A crude oil pipeline leak near Naharkatia, Assam, resulted in a fire after oil spilled into the Burhi Dihing river. The fire was caused by a punctured pipeline that leaked crude oil from the Oil India Limited (OIL) headquarters. The leak caused a 48-hour fire on the river, which was eventually extinguished. The fire that resulted from a pipeline leak in Naharkatia, Assam, occurred on February 3, 2020. A punctured pipeline carrying crude oil from the Oil India Limited headquarters in Duliajan leaked, covering a stretch of the Burhi Dihing river with oil and causing a fire.

Indian Ocean, July 25, 2020: The Wakashio bulk carrier incident, which grounded near Pointe d'Esny, Mauritius on July 25, 2020, resulted in a major oil spill in the Indian Ocean. The ship, while not carrying cargo, was carrying a substantial amount of fuel, including Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO), which leaked after the vessel broke in two. Approximately 1000 tonnes of oil spilled into the ocean, posing a serious threat to the local ecosystem, including the Blue Bay Marine Park.

Nagapattinam Pipeline Leak 2023: On March 2, 2023, a crude oil leak from a Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) pipeline resulted in an oil spill that impacted the coastline near Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu and potentially extended to Chennai. A crack in an underwater pipeline caused an oil spill near Nagapattinam, highlighting the vulnerability of infrastructure to leaks.

Ennore, Chennai, 2023: A further oil spill incident occurred in Ennore, Chennai, in December 2023, following heavy rains and Cyclone Michuang, leading to oil from the Chennai Petroleum Corporation's refinery entering the Buckingham Canal and contaminating the Kortalaiyar river and Ennore estuary.

Top 5 Worst Oil Spills in History

Persian Gulf January 1991: On January 21, 1991, Iraqi troops set fire to oil wells as they withdrew from Kuwait, releasing an estimated 380-520 million gallons of oil into the gulf. The slick from this spill reached a jaw-dropping 101 miles by 42 miles in size.

BP Deepwater Horizon April 2010: On April 20, 2010, BP’s Deepwater Horizon exploded, burned, and sank into the Gulf of Mexico. The spill ultimately leaked approximately 206 million gallons of oil, killed 11 workers, and injured 17 others.

Ixtoc, 1 June 1979: In June 1979, an exploratory well exploded in the Bay of Campeche, spilling an estimated 140 million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico. The spill resulted in oil washing up on beaches, devastating tourism and commercial fishing in the area. The previously flourishing shrimp fishery has still not fully recovered today.

Atlantic Empress July 1979: On July 19, 1979, the SS Atlantic Empress collided with another tanker, the Aegean Captain, off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago during a tropical storm. The collision led to an estimated 90 million gallons of oil spilling into the Caribbean.

Amoco Cadiz March 1978: On March 16, 1978, during a winter storm, the Amoco Cadiz super tanker collided with the Portsall Rocks three miles off the coast of France and ran aground. The tanker split in half, spilling around 69 million gallons of oil into the ocean and contaminating 200 miles of ecologically and culturally important French coastline.