A Day after Mango Row, LG Seeks Medical Report over 'Non-Provision' of Insulin to Kejriwal

New Delhi: A day after a row over the Enforcement Directorate's claim on jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's eating of mangoes at custody surfaced, the AAP counter to the ED's move forced Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinay Kumar Saxena to seek a report from the Directorate General (DG) of Tihar Jail. The initiative was taken after an allegation was made that Kejriwal was not given an insulin injection at the jail.

On Thursday, it was revealed that Kejriwal's sugar level was increasing, and AAP leaders had said that his life was in danger. In the last two days, Aam Admi Party (AAP) leaders have shown continuous concern about Kejriwal's weight loss.

Leaders, including ministers of the party, accused the Jail administration that, despite the increase in their sugar level, they are not providing insulin injections. Following this, the LG of Delhi intervened in the matter and sought a report from the jail administration. LG Saxena has expressed serious concern and sternly instructed that no laxity regarding the health of the CM will be tolerated.

On the first day in jail, the AAP convener managed only to sleep for a while in his 14x8-foot cell, the prison officials informed. Kejriwal was medically examined before being sent to his cell. The officials further said that his sugar level was below 50 at that time, and medicines were given to him on the advice of doctors.

The ED has said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in an excise scam case, is eating food high in sugar like mangoes and sweets every day despite having type 2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail.

The ED made the claim before a special judge for CBI and ED cases, Kaveri Baweja, who directed the Tihar jail authorities to file a report in the matter, including Kejriwal's diet chart. Kejriwal has moved the court seeking permission to consult his regular doctor via video conference because of fluctuating sugar levels.

"Arvind Kejriwal is eating high sugar content food despite having type 2 diabetes. He is consuming 'aloo poori', mango, sweets, daily. This is being done to make grounds for medical bail," the ED told the court.