LG Sinha Directs Forces To Follow Zero Tolerance Policy Against Terrorism In Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir Police and security forces have been told to follow a 'zero tolerance policy' in wiping out terrorism from the region and given a 'free hand' to neutralise the terror ecosystem.

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who chaired a crucial security review with security forces and Jammu & Kashmir Police in Srinagar directed to intensify the efforts to crush terrorism and those aiding and abetting terrorists. The meeting came following a series of meetings by Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi directing for zero terror policy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"You must follow zero tolerance policy to tackle terrorism. I have given J&K Police and security forces a free hand to neutralise the terror ecosystem operating in the shadows. Those supporting and financing terrorism will have to pay a very heavy price," Sinha told the officers.

He also directed the officials to devise a result-oriented strategy to identify and neutralise foreign terrorists active in Kashmir. He said a 360-degree approach against terrorism is critical to enhance the capability and performance in all dimensions of security challenges.

The meeting was attended by top brass of Police including J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat besides heads of security forces. The DGP briefed the meeting on the prevailing security situation and the roadmap for counter-insurgency, law and order, protection of minorities, terrorist recruitment etc. Sinha also asked the police officials to strictly follow the policy of property attachment in terror and narco-terror cases.

He focused on systematic attention to the terror ecosystem, which is providing support to adversarial forces and terrorists. The Lieutenant Governor also discussed the challenges of disinformation and propaganda and directed the officials to take firm action against the involved.

"Strict action must be taken against the elements exploiting cyber-space to carry out their disruptive activities and disinformation campaign. We must aggressively counter fundamentalist and extremist ideas and take action as per the law," he said.

He also asked the police officials to focus on core policing and all aspects related to confidence building among the public, redressal of public grievances and connecting with local communities.