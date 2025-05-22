L-G Sinha Announces Jobs For Kin Of Pakistan Shelling Victims

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday announced the government's decision to offer employment to the next of kin of those killed in shelling by the Pakistani army during a recent confrontation between India and Pakistan.

He made the decision public in Poonch after meeting family members of victims of shelling and following a meeting between the officials of the administration and police.

Talking to media persons, LG said that there is not enough compensation for the loss of any life, but a reasonable amount has already been given to the families of those killed and injured. "I couldn't come here earlier, but now I am here to meet the family members of the victims to share their grief. We have decided to give employment on compassionate grounds to kin of those killed in the shelling," the LG said.

Around 18 people were killed in Pakistani shelling, including 13 in Poonch district, three in Rajouri district and two in Jammu district. Poonch district suffered extensive damage to the property, including houses, shops and other structures and scores of livestock were also killed.

Now, LG has further said that the administration is identifying the damage that occurred to the houses of the people, and victims will be rehabilitated by the government. "The district administration has given a presentation on the need for bunkers in the area, and under the provision of security-related expenditure, these bunkers will also be constructed," he added.