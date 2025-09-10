ETV Bharat / bharat

'LG Responsible For Situation In Doda': Farooq After Protests Over MLA’s Arrest

Srinagar: National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday held Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha responsible for the escalating law and order crisis in Doda district following the arrest of sitting and lone Aam Aadmi Party legislator Mehraj Malik under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

"The law and order is up to the Lieutenant Governor. The police system is under his authority. He is responsible for whatever happens there (in Doda). He has to take responsibility for the situation,” Abdullah told reporters in Baramulla.

Farooq’s statement referred to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019, which vests the authority of police and law and order powers in the LG. Doda town in the Jammu region remained tense for the second consecutive day as thousands of people staged protests in the district against Malik’s arrest. Authorities imposed curfew and snapped internet services across Doda, fearing escalation in protests.

Malik, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator, became the first sitting MLA to be booked under the PSA and shifted to Kathua jail. The arrest stems from a controversy between Malik and Deputy Commissioner Doda Harvinder Singh over the relocation of a health centre. Malik had publicly accused the DC of corruption and abuse of power on social media in a live-stream video.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary strongly opposed slapping the PSA against the sitting MLA, calling it “a mockery of the constitution and democracy.”