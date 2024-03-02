LG Nod for CBI Probe Against Satyendar Jain in Sukesh's Extortion Complaint

New Delhi: Delhi LG V K Saxena has granted sanction for a CBI probe against former minister Satyendar Jain in a complaint of extortion filed by money laundering accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said on Saturday. Jain is accused of extorting Rs 10 crore from Chandrashekhar as "protection money".

A former director general of Tihar jail was also accused in the matter, the Raj Niwas officials said. The LG has given his nod for a CBI inquiry against Jain under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, they said. Jain, a former home minister in the Kejriwal government, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case in May 2022 and is lodged in Tihar jail.