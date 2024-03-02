LG Nod for CBI Probe Against Satyendar Jain in Sukesh's Extortion Complaint

author img

By PTI

Published : 22 minutes ago

Delhi LG V K Saxena has granted sanction for a CBI probe against former minister Satyendar Jain in a complaint of extortion filed by money laundering accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

In response to a complaint of extortion filed by money laundering suspect Sukesh Chandrashekhar engaging in favouritism, Delhi LG V K Saxena has approved a CBI investigation against former minister Satyendar Jain.

New Delhi: Delhi LG V K Saxena has granted sanction for a CBI probe against former minister Satyendar Jain in a complaint of extortion filed by money laundering accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said on Saturday. Jain is accused of extorting Rs 10 crore from Chandrashekhar as "protection money".

A former director general of Tihar jail was also accused in the matter, the Raj Niwas officials said. The LG has given his nod for a CBI inquiry against Jain under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, they said. Jain, a former home minister in the Kejriwal government, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case in May 2022 and is lodged in Tihar jail.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

TAGGED:

V K SaxenaDelhi LGCBISatyendar JainSukesh Chandrashekhar

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.