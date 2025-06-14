ETV Bharat / bharat

LG Sinha Orders Reopening Of 13 Tourist Destinations In J&K

The authorities had ordered the closure of almost 50 tourist destinations across Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha (fourth from left) met MLAs from Srinagar on Saturday (ETV Bharat)
By Moazum Mohammad

Published : June 14, 2025 at 8:08 PM IST

Updated : June 14, 2025 at 8:51 PM IST

Srinagar: After remaining shut for over a month and a half, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday announced the reopening of 13 tourist destinations in the Union Territory from next week.

The authorities had ordered the closure of almost 50 tourist destinations across Jammu and Kashmir following the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, as a precautionary measure.

Sinha, who is the in-charge of law and order in the Jammu & Kashmir union territory, said that restrictions on other tourist spots will be lifted after a thorough security assessment. The places that have been reopened include Betaab valley and Parks in Pahalgam Market, Verinag Garden, Kokernag Garden and Achabal Garden. These places will be opened from June 17.

Besides, Badamwari Park, Duck Park, Taqdeer Park in Srinagar, Sarthal, Dhaggar in Kathua, Devi Pindi, Siyad Baba, Sula Park in Reasi, Guldanda and Jai Valley in Doda and Pancheri in Udhampur in Jammu have also been reopened. The announcement comes after Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held meetings including a cabinet meeting in Kashmir's Pahalgam and Gulmarg to send out a message to the world.

The Government had also called for reopening tourist places to woo visitors to the valley after facing mass cancellations of tourist bookings. Sinha said the reopening will be in a phased-manner.

"Met the delegation of Hon'ble MLAs, DDC Chairpersons & Vice-Chairpersons, tour and travel operators, Ponywala association & hoteliers' associations at Pahalgam," he added. Sinha said that he has assured the delegation that restrictions on other tourist spots will be lifted after a thorough security assessment.

