Letter To PM Modi Seeks Intervention For Use Of Desi Ghee In Jagannath Mahaprasad

Puri: Members of the Suara Mahasuara Nijog have sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to ensure the use of pure desi ghee in Mahaprasad preparation at Sri Jagannath Temple. They stressed maintaining the sanctity and proposed establishing a gaushala (cowshed) for a steady supply of pure ghee, aligning with gau-raksha policies. This follows the Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration's (SJTA) decision to use only the ghee sourced from the Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation (OMFED).

“Establishing the gaushala would not only preserve the sanctity of Mahaprasad but also promote the overall welfare and development of cows, in alignment with the ‘Gauraksha’ policies that are so dear to your heart. ….This initiative would not only support the temple’s ritual but also contribute to the larger cause of ‘Gau-seva’ and sustainable cow development,” the letter reads.

Notably, the SJTA has decided to use only OMFED ghee at the Srimandir following a meeting on Tuesday. Its chief administrator also wrote a letter to the OMFED MD informing him about the decision taken. The MD has also been urged to take steps to create a special depot.

"It is decided to use only OMFED ghee to prepare Mahaprasad inside the temple and for diyas. This has been discussed and agreed with officials. Therefore, OMFED is requested to take steps to keep in view the need for ghee in the temple to ensure adequate availability," the letter reads.

The Chief Administrator has also ordered steps to ensure that no other ghee except OMFEDs enters the temple. A warning has been issued that action will be taken against anyone found taking ghee of any other brand into the temple.