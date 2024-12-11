Letter Threatening To Blow Up Mahabodhi Temple Keeps Bihar, Jharkhand Police On Toes

Gaya: A letter threatening to blow up the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya has sent the Bihar and Jharkhand Police into a tizzy. It is being said that the letter was sent by notorious criminal Prince Khan of Dhanband who is currently hiding in Dubai.

Security arrangements have been beefed up in the temple complex and police are leaving no stone unturned to thwart any nefarious attempt.

Though any official confirmation is yet to come, sources said the threat letter bears the name of ISIS. Refusing to comment on it, senior officials of Gaya Police said the matter is under investigation.

"The case of threat to blow up the Mahabodhi temple is being investigated and the whole matter is being verified. Action will be taken based on whatever facts come out of verification. At present, the truth in this case is being investigated. Only senior officials can give complete information in this regard," Bodh Gaya PS SHO Manoj Kumar Singh said.

Meanwhile, a team of Bodh Gaya Police reached the house of Khan in Bank Mor Basepur of Dhanbad on Tuesday to investigate the matter. However, the team learnt that Khan was hiding in Dubai. Investigation to find out whether the threat was the handiwork of Khan or someone else is on. On the other hand, central agencies have been alerted about the possible involvement of ISIS in this.

A UNESCO world heritage site The Mahabodhi Temple came under attack twice in the past in 2013 and 2018 but the alertness of security agencies thwarted any major incident from taking place.