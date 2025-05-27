'Letter Meant To Convey Genuine Concerns': BRS MLC Kavitha Tells KCR's Emissaries

Hyderabad: BRS Rajya Sabha MP Diwakonda Damodar Rao and senior lawyer Gandra Mohan Rao called on party MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha at her residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, on Monday. The meeting, which lasted over two and a half hours, comes in the backdrop of Kavitha’s recent letter to party president K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) a few weeks after the party's silver jubilee celebrations were held on April 27.
The timing of this meeting has triggered a political buzz, especially as both Damodar Rao and Mohan Rao are seen as close confidants of KCR and KTR. According to sources, the two emissaries of KCR reportedly urged MLC Kavitha to address any internal concerns directly with the party leadership rather than airing them publicly. They expressed concerns that such public statements could lead to unnecessary controversies and give room for political opponents like the Congress and BJP to exploit the situation.
In her response, Kavitha is said to have reiterated that her letter was not intended to harm the party but only aimed to bring the party's attention to genuine concerns raised by grassroots workers. She reportedly told them that the letter was leaked deliberately as part of a conspiracy.
Kavitha Condemns ACB Notices to KTR
Following the meeting, Kavitha issued a statement condemning the ACB notices served to KTR, calling it a political vendetta by the Congress government.
“No matter who tries to cause hardships, KCR’s soldiers have a history of enduring them. I strongly condemn the notices issued to KTR, which are clearly meant to divert public attention from the Congress government's failures,” she said. “This is part of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s dirty political games, and the motives behind these notices are blatantly political.”
BRS Leaders Rally Behind KTR
Meanwhile, former minister Harish Rao, reacting to the ACB notices on platform ‘X’, said: “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s factional politics is a sign of insecurity. Fictional cases won’t stand in court or in the eyes of the people. We will stand by KTR. Truth will prevail.”
Former minister Prashanth Reddy also condemned the notices, calling them politically motivated.
Read More