'Letter Meant To Convey Genuine Concerns': BRS MLC Kavitha Tells KCR's Emissaries

Hyderabad: BRS Rajya Sabha MP Diwakonda Damodar Rao and senior lawyer Gandra Mohan Rao called on party MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha at her residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, on Monday. The meeting, which lasted over two and a half hours, comes in the backdrop of Kavitha’s recent letter to party president K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) a few weeks after the party's silver jubilee celebrations were held on April 27.

The timing of this meeting has triggered a political buzz, especially as both Damodar Rao and Mohan Rao are seen as close confidants of KCR and KTR. According to sources, the two emissaries of KCR reportedly urged MLC Kavitha to address any internal concerns directly with the party leadership rather than airing them publicly. They expressed concerns that such public statements could lead to unnecessary controversies and give room for political opponents like the Congress and BJP to exploit the situation.

In her response, Kavitha is said to have reiterated that her letter was not intended to harm the party but only aimed to bring the party's attention to genuine concerns raised by grassroots workers. She reportedly told them that the letter was leaked deliberately as part of a conspiracy.

Kavitha Condemns ACB Notices to KTR

Following the meeting, Kavitha issued a statement condemning the ACB notices served to KTR, calling it a political vendetta by the Congress government.