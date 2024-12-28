‘Let's Say Shubodayam’: Maragadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron Remembers Ramoji Rao's Love For Telugu Language

Vijayawada: Maragadarsi Managing Director (MD) Sailaja Kiron on Saturday said that Telugu was the fourth most spoken language in the country and thinking that only ‘speaking in English is great’ is wrong.
Addressing the inaugural event of the sixth World Telugu Writers Conference, which began here today, Kiron spoke about the greatness of Telugu and conversing in the mother tongue. “Telugu is the fourth most spoken language in the country and the 14th most spoken language in the world. Poets like Kavitrayam made it popular,” she said.
"Srikrishna Devaraya praised Telugu as the best language in India. Rabindranath Tagore also appreciated the Telugu language and music,” she said.
Remembering Ramoji Group founder Ramoji Rao, Kiron said he was very fond of the Telugu language and Telugu states. “We used to greet him in the morning and say ‘Shubodayam (Good Morning in Telugu), and everyone would say Shubodayama at home. He used to take special care to make sure the children spoke Telugu in our house.”
“In his memory, let us all say 'Shubodayam' from now on. We take great care of what we think is ours. We will save. Also, the Telugu language belongs to all of us. Crucial one also. That's why we should all work together to develop our language,” she said.
Inaugural Event
The conference was inaugurated by former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Kiron as they lit the ceremonial lamp. Before the formal inauguration, tributes were paid to the statue of Telugu Talli.
Those who participated in the inaugural event are MLAs Sujana Chowdhury and Mandali Buddha Prasad, Vishwa Hindi Parishad National President Acharya Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, and Eenadu Andhra Pradesh Editor M Nageswara Rao among others.
The two-day event, hosted at the KBN College premises, has drawn over 1,500 poets, writers, and language enthusiasts from across the globe. The conference is jointly organised by the World Telugu Writers' Association, Krishna District Writers' Association, and KBN College.
More About Conference
The conference will feature three main stages, including the Cherukuri Ramoji Rao main stage at the Potti Sriramulu Sabha premises, where over 25 sessions, poetry recitations, and literary discussions will take place. More than 800 language enthusiasts will actively participate in these stages.
A special photo exhibition showcasing portraits of over 1,000 iconic Telugu poets has been set up, transforming the conference venue into a hub of literary inspiration.
The event aims to highlight the significance of the Telugu language across diverse fields such as politics, law, education, and administration. Specific sessions will address the role of language in media, newspapers, and publishing. Women representatives from various states will engage in discussions about Telugu language research and its impact on literature, education, and science and technology.
