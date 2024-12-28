ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Let's Say Shubodayam’: Maragadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron Remembers Ramoji Rao's Love For Telugu Language

Vijayawada: Maragadarsi Managing Director (MD) Sailaja Kiron on Saturday said that Telugu was the fourth most spoken language in the country and thinking that only ‘speaking in English is great’ is wrong.

Addressing the inaugural event of the sixth World Telugu Writers Conference, which began here today, Kiron spoke about the greatness of Telugu and conversing in the mother tongue. “Telugu is the fourth most spoken language in the country and the 14th most spoken language in the world. Poets like Kavitrayam made it popular,” she said.

"Srikrishna Devaraya praised Telugu as the best language in India. Rabindranath Tagore also appreciated the Telugu language and music,” she said.

Remembering Ramoji Group founder Ramoji Rao, Kiron said he was very fond of the Telugu language and Telugu states. “We used to greet him in the morning and say ‘Shubodayam (Good Morning in Telugu), and everyone would say Shubodayama at home. He used to take special care to make sure the children spoke Telugu in our house.”

“In his memory, let us all say 'Shubodayam' from now on. We take great care of what we think is ours. We will save. Also, the Telugu language belongs to all of us. Crucial one also. That's why we should all work together to develop our language,” she said.

Inaugural Event

The conference was inaugurated by former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Kiron as they lit the ceremonial lamp. Before the formal inauguration, tributes were paid to the statue of Telugu Talli.