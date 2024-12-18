ETV Bharat / bharat

Let There Be No Light: Sombre Shadow Over Gateway Of India As Boat Tragedy 'Sinks' In

Mumbai: Tourist boats docked in the Arabian Sea at the Gateway of India, a popular attraction in south Mumbai, usually remain brightly illuminated until late in the night.

However, they were not lit up on Wednesday night, reflecting the sombre mood that prevailed after a boat tragedy off the Mumbai coast in which 13 persons, including Navy personnel, lost their lives. Ninety-nine passengers were rescued from the boat.

The tragedy unfolded in the evening after a speeding Navy craft crashed into a ferry carrying passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist destination around 45 minutes away.

The iconic British-era monument attracts large crowds of tourists from all parts of the country and even the world.

Winters, when Mumbai weather is pleasant, attract even larger crowds at the seafront landmark which recently completed 100 years. Many of them go for boat rides, while some visit Elephanta, a collection of ancient caves located on the Gharapuri island.