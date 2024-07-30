'Let It Be Investigated': SC Rejects Lawrence Bishnoi's Plea Regarding TV Interview In Jail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi challenging an order passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) and register FIR over his interview with a TV channel while in jail. Bishnoi is one of the accused in the 2022 murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Bishnoi's plea came up for a hearing for a bench comprising justices Bela M Trivedi and Justice S C Sharma. The bench told the petitioner's counsel that it is not keen on entertaining the petition against the High Court order. The counsel argued that his client was heard when the High Court passed the order. However, the apex court declined to interfere with the High Court order. In March last year, a private news channel ran two interviews of Bishnoi.

"Let it be investigated. It is a matter of investigation", said the bench, adding that 73 cases have been filed against the petitioner. The counsel said many witnesses have been examined, but nothing has been found. After hearing submissions, the bench asked Bishnoi's counsel to move the High Court.

The High Court, in December last year, had ordered the registration of FIR and probe by a SIT headed by IPS officer Prabodh Kumar into the interview of Bishnoi. The order was passed in a suo motu matter related to the use of mobile phones by inmates within jail premises.