Cyber Fraud Surge In Telangana: Learning Lessons From Saudi Arabia's Cybersecurity Strategy

Khammam: In the digital age, where a single click can wipe out a lifetime of savings, Telangana has become a hotspot for cyber fraud, with residents losing lakhs to online scams daily. Recently, a woman from Bhadradri-Kothagudem district was swindled out of Rs 37 lakh through a fake online investment scheme, while an employee from Khammam district fell victim to a scam that cost him Rs 44 lakh. The Cyber Security Bureau estimates that the state loses Rs 4-5 crore each day to such frauds, and alarmingly, Telangana ranks among the top five states in India for these losses.

Districts like Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem are witnessing a surge in cyber crimes, with hard-earned money, often set aside for children’s education or a daughter’s marriage, being stolen. Despite the police’s efforts to tackle cybercrime awareness campaigns failed to reach the people. Even educated individuals are not immune to these scams, with many falling victim due to a lack of awareness.

A Global Lesson: Saudi Arabia’s Approach to Cyber Security

One country that has been successful in curbing cybercrime is Saudi Arabia, which is now recognised as a leader in cybersecurity. The country has implemented many strategies to fight cybercrime, starting with training and awareness programmes at the student level. Saudi Arabia’s approach to cyber security offers valuable lessons for India, particularly in terms of the long-term impact of education and specialised courses.

In 2021, Saudi Arabia’s Department of Education and the National Cyber Security Department collaborated to launch cybersecurity training and research programmes, giving scholarships to students pursuing these courses. This forward-thinking approach has resulted in a growing number of cybercrime experts. The country’s focus on cybersecurity education has not only improved awareness but also created a skilled workforce to fight cybercrime effectively.