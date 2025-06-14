Lesson From AI-171 Tragedy: Experts Stress Importance of Air Travel Insurance

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: Following the Ahmedabad AI-171 mishap, concerns have resurfaced on the safety of air travel and the importance of passenger insurance. Experts believe it is time travellers took insurance, which costs quite less, seriously. Rather than waiting for government regulations, individuals should take the initiative to secure proper coverage on their own.

Associate Director and Head of BFSI Research of Care Edge group, Saurabh Bhalerao, told ETV Bharat that in the aviation sector, aircraft are generally insured. Apart from the aircraft, there are separate insurance provisions for each flight. Insurance arrangements also vary depending on the destination.

To reduce their own risk, insurance companies often pass on a portion of the risk to other companies as part of a process called reinsurance. Airlines manage their insurance coverage in different ways. The amount a passenger is eligible for in case of an incident depends on the agreement between the airline and the insurance company, he added.

Need of the hour

According to Bhalerao, various types of insurance policies exist for air travellers. Considering the high risks involved in air travel, travel insurance should be an essential component. It costs quite less. In rail travel, insurance is often available for just a few rupees. On what happens to the insurance amount or compensation if an entire family and their nominees also die, he said that in such cases, the amount is transferred to the next legal heir.

On June 12, Air India Flight AI-171, en route from Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport in London, crashed shortly after takeoff, resulting in the tragic loss of 241 lives out of the 242 passengers and crew on board. The aircraft went down near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, hitting a medical college complex. The total death toll has since risen to 274, including 33 individuals on the ground who were not in the flight.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the Tata Group announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of each deceased, including passengers, crew and those on the ground. Additionally, the company has committed to covering the medical expenses of all injured individuals and ensuring they receive appropriate care and support.

Additional Safety Measures

After the accident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to follow additional safety checks. Air India spokesperson said that the airline is in the process of completing one-time safety checks as directed by the Indian aviation regulator, DGCA. The checks are being carried out on the Boeing 787 fleet as they return to India, before being cleared for their next operations.

According to the spokesperson, Air India has completed such checks on nine of the Boeing 787 aircraft and is on track to complete the process for the remaining 24 within the timeline provided by the regulator.

Some of the checks could lead to higher turnaround time and potential delays on certain long-haul routes, especially those to airports with operating curfews. Customers will be duly notified about any delays. They are advised to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport. For customers affected by this disruption, refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling are being offered to those who opt for it, he said.