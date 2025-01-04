Leopard Scare At Mysuru Infosys Campus: Combing Operation Continues On Day Three

Mysuru: The operation to capture a leopard that was allegedly spotted on the Infosys campus here entered day three.

The operation is on for the last three days yet the leopard capture task force has not been able to spot the leopard yet. The leopard was reportedly spotted on the 350-acre Infosys campus in the industrial area of ​​Hebbal in Mysuru, in the early hours of December 31. The Forest Department's Leopard Task Force, Elephant Task Force, staff and a total of 80 personnel from the Mysuru Forest Department are engaged in an operation to capture the leopard.

The leopard was seen only in the footages of CCTV installed on the Infosys campus. However, the footprints of the leopard have not been found. Deputy Conservator of Forests Basavaraj informed that the operation is also on in areas adjacent to the campus.

Warning from officials

The Forest Department officials have warned employees and trainees of Infosys to remain cautious as the IT firm's campus sprawls over 350 acres. The officials have warned the staff to not wander around the campus.

Earlier, speaking to ETV Bharat, Malathi Priya, Chief Forest Officer of Mysuru Division had, provided an update on the operation, saying, "The capture operation is still underway. Our team, led by Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Basavaraj, is working to safely locate and capture the leopard."

The Forest Department has intensified its efforts, deploying more personnel and setting up additional traps in key areas of the campus. The forest team is also using drones and thermal cameras to track the animal's movements. "We are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of both the animal and the people," said Basavaraj. "No movement of the leopard or its footprints have been captured till now in the camera traps," the forest officials said.

The company's Human Resources department has issued a communication advising employees to avoid the premises. "Dear Infoscions, a wild animal was spotted on the Mysuru DC campus today. Efforts are underway, in coordination with the task force, to ensure campus safety," the statement read. Around 4,000 trainees residing at the Global Education Centre have been instructed to remain indoors, with all on-site training activities postponed or shifted online.

The leopard was spotted in the underground parking area and was confirmed through CCTV footage. The campus, located near a reserve forest known to be a leopard habitat, has had previous sightings, including one in 2011. Efforts to capture the leopard are ongoing, with forest officials maintaining a strong presence on the campus.