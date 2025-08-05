Leopard Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Vehicle In Bengal's Alipurduar

Alipurduar (West Bengal): A leopard died while crossing the road after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Assam-Siliguri National Highway (NH-17) near the Dakshin Khaerbari forest under the Madarihat block of West Bengal's Alipurduar on Monday night.

Forest department sources said the carcass of the leopard has been collected, and an autopsy will be conducted on it on Tuesday.

Praveen Kaswan, DFO of Jaldapara Wildlife Department, said, "An investigation has been ordered into the incident. The police, in collaboration with the forest department, have launched a search operation to identify the vehicle. Additional forest workers will be deployed on stretches with frequent animal movements to increase vigilance to prevent such incidents."

The general secretary of the Eastern Dooars Tourism Development Association said, "A year ago, a leopard died in the Jaldapara sanctuary area between the Holang and Torsa rivers. Other animals, including bison, also died the same way. The number of leopards in the Jaldapara sanctuary is very low. When they die, it becomes difficult to protect forest biodiversity. Since we do not have Royal Bengal Tigers in our forests, leopards play a big role in maintaining the balance between herbivores and carnivores."

"We request the drivers to maintain a low speed when entering any national park, wildlife sanctuary or reserved forest area to avert such fatalities. We will talk to the forest department and jointly arrange for hoardings in wildlife corridors to raise awareness," he added.

Locals complained that such incidents take place frequently and called for restraining the speed of the vehicles plying in the area. Notably, an elephant was killed after being hit by a speeding lorry on Asian Highway 48 (AH-48) near the government sawmill in Madarihat in 2021.