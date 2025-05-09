Leh Authorities Assure Safety Of Ladakhi Students Amid Security Concerns, Prepare Evacuation Plans

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: In the face of growing security concerns among Ladakhi students studying across the country, a meeting was convened with the student union leaders from Jammu, Chandigarh, and Delhi, today by the authorities.

The session discussed the ways to ease fears and ensure the safety of students during these uncertain times. The meeting was convened by Adv. Tashi Gyalson, Chairman/CEC, LAHDC Leh. It was attended by DC Leh, Santosh Sukhadeve, RTO Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, Addl. SP Rigzin Sangdup, and DPO Leh Junaid Amin Bhat.

While the situation remains stable, authorities have assured to act swiftly with evacuation plans if necessary, urging the public to stay calm, trust verified information, and steer clear of the panic fuelled by rumours. Additionally, Adv. Tashi Gyalson chaired a meeting today with various religious organisations to discuss the ongoing situation and ensure coordinated efforts for the safety and well-being of the community.

Adv. Tashi Gyalson said, “We don’t need to fear or panic. Although the situation is vulnerable, overall it remains stable, our defence system is advanced, strong, and our armed forces are fully equipped. We have received many distress calls from parents whose children are studying in Delhi, Chandigarh, and Jammu, and we are in constant touch with them. The UT administration and the Council are working in close coordination, and since yesterday, we have begun compiling a list of students and collecting their phone numbers.”

He said that the Jammu administration has assured full support in case evacuation is required. He further informed, “We have appointed a dedicated Liaison Officer in Jammu to monitor the situation and respond to any distress calls from students. There is no need for students to panic. If the need arises, we will ensure the safe evacuation of all students and extend full support. We have assured everyone, including students from Kargil and Zanskar, that their safety is our top priority, and all necessary arrangements will be made accordingly.”

“I once again request the people of Ladakh not to panic, as the situation is currently under control,” he said. “Our defence forces are fully capable of neutralising any threat. In times like these, public cooperation is crucial. I urge everyone not to spread rumours or share unverified information on social media,” added Adv Tashi Gyalson.

The District Magistrate of Leh has issued an order banning the spread of fake news, rumours, and misinformation on social media under Section 163 of BNSS, 2023. Group admins must monitor content and enable 'Admin Only' settings, while the public is urged to verify information before sharing. The order is in effect for two months from May 9, 2025, with strict legal action against violators.

Santosh Sukhadeve, Deputy Commissioner, Leh, said, “We have received inputs that many people are spreading unverified news on social media, which is creating unnecessary panic. We have issued an order to take strict action against those spreading rumours. All WhatsApp groups will be put on admin-only mode. People are advised not to forward unverified messages or news, and to strictly follow the instructions issued by the administration. During blackouts, all lights, including inverters, should be turned off. If you are driving, stop the vehicle and switch off the headlights so that movement remains undetected. We also request the public to immediately report any drone or UAV activity to the administration or police. The Police Control Room (PCR) number is 112. People living in border areas are especially urged to stay alert and report any suspicious movement or unusual activity to the nearest police authorities without delay.”

Separately, given the prevailing situation, the District Administration, Leh, has established Emergency Centres both in Leh and Jammu to ensure round-the-clock support and assistance to the public. An Emergency Operating Centre (EOC) has been set up at Changspa near Sonam Wangchuk Stadium, Leh, with a dedicated 24x7 helpline number 9469357190 for any emergency-related inquiries. Additionally, an Emergency Centre has been activated at Ladakh House, Jammu, to support the Ladakhi community and students residing there. Officials at both locations have been designated as contact persons to address public concerns promptly.

Moreover, as a precautionary measure, all schools in Ladakh have been closed for two days.