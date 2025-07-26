Leh Marks 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas; Remembers Sacrifices Of Bravehearts

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: Ladakh tourism department, in collaboration with ex-servicemen, commemorated the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas on Saturday at the war memorial in Leh. LAHDC CEC Adv. Tashi Gyalson and Chief Secretary Dr Pawan Kotwal were chief guests, and tourism secretary Sanjit Rodrigues was the special guest.

Reflecting on the enduring legacy of the Kargil War and the unwavering spirit of sacrifice that defines India's armed forces, Kotwal said, "This is the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas. Every Indian remembers the 1999 Kargil War, which lasted for two-and-a-half months and was fought in the harsh and remote mountains. The Indian Army displayed extraordinary bravery and ultimately won the war."

He noted that 527 soldiers and officers laid down their lives in the line of duty, earning eternal glory. "To honour their sacrifice, Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated every year. One part of the celebration takes place in Kargil and the other in Leh," he added.

Highlighting the significance of the day, Kotwal said, "Today, we have gathered here to pay tribute to all those brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country. All important dignitaries, whether from the government, the Hill Council, Veer Naris (war widows), or ex-servicemen, have come together to offer their respects."

Dr Pawan Kotwal felicitates MVC Col Sonam Wangchuk. (ETV Bharat)

Reflecting on the cost of freedom, he remarked, "The security and freedom of any country come at the cost of great sacrifices. And to maintain that freedom, from time to time, brave individuals must shed their sacred blood." He cited the words of American philosopher Thomas Jefferson, "The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants."

Kotwal also recalled the contributions of the people of Ladakh in various wars. "I remember learning as a child how the brave people of Ladakh made sacrifices during the 1962 war, again in 1965 and 1999. They have always played a key role in keeping our nation secure."

He acknowledged Ladakh's strategic importance and praised the people of the region for their deep-rooted patriotism. "Ladakh is a sensitive and strategic frontier region, and our greatest strength comes from the patriotic spirit of its people," he said.

Kotwal urged every citizen to renew their commitment to the nation. "It is from this spirit that we draw strength. And today, we renew our pledge, every Indian must be ready to protect the nation. On this day, we reaffirm our commitment to the country's security. We pledge this to ourselves and all our fellow citizens."

Gyalson said, "We remember and honour the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation and how we won the Kargil War under extreme difficulties. We salute the soldiers, their families and the Veer Naris (war widows) who have shown immense strength."

He stressed that the occasion should go beyond symbolism. "We must never forget the sacrifices made by our soldiers. This day should not be observed merely as a symbolic celebration, it is a powerful reminder for each of us to reflect on where we stand, how deep our love for the country is and what we are contributing toward the nation's progress. We are here today only because of their sacrifice," he added.

LAHDC CEC Adv. Tashi Gyalson felicitates a Veer Nari. (ETV Bharat)

Highlighting India's strength and resilience, he said, "We have stood strong and emerged victorious against Pakistan, whether it was the Kargil War, the Pulwama surgical strike, or Operation Sindoor. Today is not just a celebration of Kargil Vijay Diwas, it is a day to take pride in our soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty and to renew our commitment to the nation."

Former MP Thupstan Chhewang said, "The 1999 Kargil War was a historic victory for India. It was won because of the immense sacrifices made by our brave soldiers. We pay heartfelt tribute to all those soldiers and their families who stood behind them."

He emphasised the need to observe Kargil Vijay Diwas on a larger scale. "I believe this day should be commemorated in a more significant way across Ladakh. As a border region, Ladakh has witnessed every major conflict since India gained Independence, whether it was with China or Pakistan, and the people of Ladakh have played a crucial role in protecting the nation's frontiers. Ladakh has always placed the nation above all else. We must remember and honour those who laid down their lives and recognise the sacrifices of their families as well," he added.