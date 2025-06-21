Leh Celebrates International Yoga Day Across Iconic Locations

Leh: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was the chief guest at the International Yoga Day celebrations held at the highest astroturf football stadium in Spituk. The event was organised by the Union Territory Administration and the Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre (MIMC).

As part of the celebration, the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on the occasion of International Day of Yoga 2025 from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, was also screened. Hundreds of students from various schools, along with other guests, participated in the session amidst the scenic backdrop of Ladakh’s majestic mountains.

Meghwal said, "India is a global leader in the field of yoga." He lauded the efforts of PM Modi, whose appeal at the United Nations General Assembly led to the adoption of June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

"Yoga is not merely a physical discipline, but a holistic path to overall well-being, physical, mental and spiritual. Its global acceptance stands as a testament to India's ancient wisdom. Yoga will not only benefit our current generation but also lay the foundation for a healthier, more harmonious future," said Meghwal.

Ven. Bhikkhu Sanghasena, Founder and President of MIMC, described yoga, meditation, ahimsa (non-violence), karuna (compassion), and maitri (loving-kindness) as India's enduring contributions to the world.

He shared that the International Festival of Yoga and Meditation was successfully held at several iconic locations in Ladakh, including Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley, the University of Ladakh, MIMC Leh, SNM Hospital and the National Institute of Sowa Rigpa.

Another event was held at the historic Leh Palace, organised by the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies (CIBS) in collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India and the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

Meghwal attended this event too as the chief guest. Executive Councillors and many other guests and officials also took part in it.

At Leh Palace, Meghwal said, "This is the 11th International Yoga Day, and we performed yoga at Leh Palace along with students and Members of Parliament from consultative committees. Leh Palace is an ASI-protected monument, an exceptionally beautiful place, rich in natural surroundings and located at a significant altitude."

"We have focused on the importance of Yoga, and today we have learned that it should be practiced every day, adopt every day, to stay healthy. We need to incorporate Yoga into our daily lives because many saints have said that we take 21,600 breaths each day. Along with breathing, we should also engage in yoga practices and meditation. When our body, mind, intellect, and soul move toward unification, that is what we call Yoga," he added.

Similarly, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel performed yoga on the banks of Pangong Tso at the Border Outposts (BOPs) Dhan Singh Thapa and Chartse (24 Bn, Leh), located at an altitude of 14,100 to 14,200 feet in eastern Ladakh. International Yoga Day was also celebrated in Kargil at Khree Sultan Choo Stadium, where Dr. Jaffer Akhoon attended as the chief guest.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including LAHDC Leh Chairman Adv. Tashi Gyalson, Executive Councillors, Chief Secretary Dr. Pawan Kotwal, former Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, former MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, senior Union Territory officials, and other guests. His Holiness Swami Gyananand Tirth Jagadguru Shankaracharya, Swami Vachananda Guru, political representatives, government officials, and students from across Leh also participated.