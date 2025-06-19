Leh-Bound IndiGo Plane Returns To Delhi Due To Technical Issue

New Delhi: A Leh-bound IndiGo plane on board 180 passengers returned to Delhi due to a technical snag on Thursday morning after being airborne for hours. The A320 aircraft, operating flight 6E2006 from Delhi to Leh, returned to the national capital after being airborne for over two hours, airline sources said.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2006 operating from Delhi to Leh today, returned to origin due to a technical issue which caused operational restrictions to land in Leh. As per procedures, the pilot returned back to Delhi. In the meanwhile, an alternative aircraft has been arranged to fly the customers to Leh," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson also said the aircraft is undergoing necessary maintenance before resuming operations. "In the meanwhile, an alternative aircraft has been arranged to fly the customers to Leh," the spokesperson said and regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers. Details about the number of passengers onboard the plane could not be immediately ascertained.

On Wednesday, IndiGo Flight 6E 6101, scheduled to fly from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata, was preparing for take-off when the pilot alerted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) about a suspected technical glitch. Responding swiftly, ATC asked the aircraft to abort the take-off and return to the parking bay for passenger safety. All passengers were safely deboarded. There have been no reports of injuries or panic among the passengers, and airport staff assisted in the deplaning procedure.