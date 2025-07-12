Leh Apex Body To Resolve Leadership Row Internally; Talks With MHA On July 20 As Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Postponed

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: Amid recent developments concerning the resignation of two senior leaders, Thupstan Chewang and Nawang Rigzin Jora, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) on Saturday held a press conference here to address the issue.

Chering Dorje Lakrook, Co-Chairman of the Leh Apex Body informed that the matter will be dealt with internally. He said, "We have decided to resolve this issue through internal discussions and not bring it into the public domain."

Lakrook added that all Apex Body members had met former MP Thupstan Chewang recently to discuss the issue, but the latter was unwell and requested that the matter be taken up at a later date. "We will visit him again and try to resolve the issue," he said.

During the briefing, the LAB also informed that environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk has postponed his planned hunger strike for the time being. "Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike has also been postponed in view of the upcoming meeting," he added.

Turning to the ongoing dialogue with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Lakrook informed that the next round of talks has been scheduled for July 20. He said, "We have clearly conveyed that the agenda should now focus on Statehood and the Sixth Schedule."

However, Lakrook emphasised that the Apex Body would wait for the Centre's response. "We will see what proposal the government brings to the table. If Statehood and the Sixth Schedule are part of the agenda, then we will consider it accordingly," he said.

Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk said, "There is very little time left before the Hill Council elections, and we need to convey our message to the government beforehand. If needed, I will go on a hunger strike in support of the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance. For now, the hunger strike has been postponed in view of the new date given for the talks. However, it remains to be seen whether the government officially sends the invitation and whether Statehood and the Sixth Schedule are part of the agenda. The talks must be meaningful. If they are not, we will be compelled to resume the hunger strike to safeguard Ladakh. During the elections, it’s important for all of us to come to a consensus. We hope for a resolution, but if that doesn't happen, people must be prepared."

Meanwhile, Nawang Rigzin Jora, President of Ladakh Territorial Congress Committee clarified that his resignation was not from the Leh Apex Body, Sub-Committee or the High Powered Committee. "I am still very much part of the Apex Body as a Congress leader," he said. "I resigned from those two committees only to ensure that no one could accuse the Apex Body of political bias," he added.

Jora emphasised that a misunderstanding had emerged, and he felt it necessary to set the record straight. He further revealed that the Apex Body has unanimously passed a resolution complete with signatures to include environmentalist Wangchuk as a member of the Apex Body and also to nominate him to the Sub-Committee and High Powered Committee for talks with the Centre.

He strongly questioned the role of MHA in deciding the composition of these committees. "It is the Apex Body members who are going to participate in the talks. If the MHA wants to decide who should be on the committees, then let them take the Chief Executive Councillors and Executive Councillors instead. What's the need for the Apex Body then?" he asked.

Jora added that if the government undermines the Apex Body's role, they might as well hand over authority on panchayats, municipalities, the Member of Parliament and the Hill Council too. "We have unanimously decided that it will be the Apex Body alone that determines who will represent Ladakh in the Sub-Committee and High Powered Committee talks," he affirmed.

