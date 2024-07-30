Leh Airport Flights Grounded: 12 Cancelled Due to High Temperatures

Srinagar: Flight operations at Leh, India’s highest commercial airport, have been significantly disrupted by soaring temperatures. Since Saturday, IndiGo and SpiceJet have cancelled approximately 12 flights scheduled around noon as daytime temperatures soared to 36 degrees Celsius, making the high-altitude air too thin for safe aircraft operations.

An official at Leh airport indicated that this is likely the first time airline flights have been cancelled due to high temperatures, noting that last year’s temperatures were not high enough to affect flights. They added that most of the cancelled flights were headed to Delhi.

Over the past three days, nearly 12 flights have been cancelled, leaving several passengers stranded at Leh airport. IndiGo has suspended flight bookings on its website until July 31.

On Monday, IndiGo addressed the situation by stating that Leh's high ground temperatures and runway restrictions caused the cancellations. The airline assured passengers that they could receive refunds or rebooking options. In a post on X, the company also expressed regret for the inconvenience and appreciation for passengers' understanding.

Several stranded passengers shared their frustration. One traveller, Priya Sharma, said, "I’ve been waiting here for hours with no clear information on when I might be able to fly. It’s frustrating." Another passenger, Rajiv Mehta, expressed concern, stating, "I have important meetings scheduled in Delhi, and this delay is causing significant disruption to my plans." While flight cancellations due to extreme weather conditions have occurred before in Leh-Ladakh, this marks the first instance of widespread cancellations specifically due to high daytime temperatures.

Read more: Leh airport passenger capacity to expand fourfold