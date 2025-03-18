Leh Airport Aims To Be The Example In Leveraging Geothermal And Solar Energy For Operations

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, A Umashankar, director of Kushok Bakula Rinpoche Airport, Leh, and general manager of the project, shared insights into the upcoming new terminal, scheduled to be inaugurated in October this year. The terminal will make the airport the first in the country to leverage both geothermal and solar energy for operations, marking a significant step toward sustainable aviation infrastructure.

"The total project cost for Phase I is Rs 640 crore, and Phase II involves the expansion of the apron with the addition of four new bays. The existing airport has only two bays, which limits the ability to accommodate more aircraft. To address this, we are constructing four additional bays after demolishing the old terminal, increasing the total to six bays. The apron expansion has an additional budget of Rs 50 crore, bringing the total investment to Rs 640 crore for the terminal building and Rs 50 crore for the apron," Umashankar said.

Saving Electricity

On the geothermal project, he said, "For the first time, the Prime Minister has declared Ladakh as a carbon-free region. In line with this vision, we replaced our earlier plan for a conventional air conditioning system with a geothermal project. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) is undertaking its first-ever geothermal pilot project at Leh Airport to reduce carbon emissions. This initiative will significantly save electricity. Geothermal energy utilises the natural heat stored underground. To harness this, we are drilling 457 borewells to a depth of 350 feet to facilitate both heating and cooling through a specialised system. The extracted heat is transferred to pipes, which then carry it to heat pumps which amplify the energy and store it for further use. This stored heat is then utilised for warming the terminal building. The terminal's heating system operates through radiant flooring, with a network of radiant pipes installed beneath the floor. This setup ensures efficient heat distribution, making the terminal energy-efficient and sustainable."

"The same geothermal system is also being leveraged for cooling purposes. We have FSUs (Fan Static Units) and DHUs (Dedicated Heat Units) in place, and during peak summer, the heat energy will be converted into a cooling system through air conditioning. This will help maintain a comfortable temperature inside the terminal. Additionally, geothermal energy will be used for water circulation, which is challenging in winter. The system will ensure a continuous water supply for drinking and washroom facilities. Overall, the geothermal system will play a crucial role in the terminal, serving three key functions— heating, cooling and water circulation, making the airport highly energy-efficient and sustainable," he added.

Advantages of Geothermal Project

Elaborating on the advantages of geothermal systems, he said, "In conventional heating systems, we rely on electrical power and generate carbon emissions. With the geothermal system, we have two major advantages. First, we are not using conventional electricity for heating and cooling, instead utilising maximum ground energy. Second, it is a zero-emission system, meaning no carbon emissions. Another key benefit is the reduced water consumption. A conventional air conditioning system typically requires around 10,000 litres of water per day, whereas the geothermal system does not require continuous water usage and only a closed-loop circulation within the pipes. Additionally, we are developing a 2,800 KW solar energy system to complement the geothermal setup. This integrated approach will ensure that geothermal energy is used for the entire air conditioning system, significantly reducing electricity costs and making the airport more energy-efficient and sustainable."

Harnessing Solar Power

"In addition to geothermal energy, we are also utilising solar power. The rooftop of the terminal is equipped with a 500 KW solar power system, which is sufficient to meet the energy needs of the entire building. Additionally, we have installed another 200 KW solar power system in the car parking area, to power the entire parking lot’s lighting and other energy requirements. This makes the terminal 100 per cent reliant on geothermal and solar energy for its primary power needs. However, for backup, we have electrical power available from the Power Development Department (PDD), which will be used only during unforeseen challenges," Umashankar said.

Challenges of Harsh Weather

Talking about the challenges of working in extreme weather conditions, he said, "We can work only for six months a year. From November to March, construction is not possible due to severe cold, as per standard procedures. Concreting and building work require temperatures above 10°C, making it impossible to carry out any major construction activities during winter. Additionally, staying and working in temperatures as low as -17°C to -20°C is extremely challenging. Despite these difficulties, we began work on March 15 as planned, with around 100 labourers, starting the preliminary work. One of the most demanding tasks is drilling geothermal borewells, but with the support of our consultants, we are committed to completing the project on time."

"If we succeed here, this airport will become a role model for others. This is a significant initiative toward carbon neutrality. If the project proves a success, we aim to implement it across the country and even beyond, setting a new standard for sustainable airport infrastructure worldwide," he added.

A Modern Terminal with Advanced Technology

Replacing the previous terminal, which was spanned across just 5,000 square metres, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has approved a modern terminal, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, designed specifically to suit Leh’s climate and incorporate local architectural elements. "It is exciting to share that the new terminal is four times larger than the old one. While the previous terminal could accommodate only 500 passengers at a time, the new terminal will be capacitated to handle 3.2 million passengers annually, significantly enhancing connectivity and passenger experience," he said.

Espousing Local Architectural Design

The airport structure will have three levels, keeping in mind the mountainous topography of the region. "We have ensured that the natural slope of the mountain remains undisturbed. The top level sits naturally on the terrain, while Level II follows a 45-degree incline, allowing the structure to blend seamlessly with the landscape without excessive soil cutting. The ground level is aligned with the natural terrain, making the entire airport resemble a mountain pattern. To enhance accessibility and convenience, we have installed around 15 escalators and 15 lifts, ensuring smooth movement for passengers," he said.

"With just two bays, managing aircraft operations is a significant challenge. During the winter schedule, we operate 14 aircraft, and with the summer schedule starting on March 30, we plan to increase it to 18. The biggest constraint is having only two bays, as we can only allow one aircraft to land after another has vacated and taken off, which is time-consuming. To address this, we are planning to extend the watch hours. Currently, the watch hour is up to 132, and last week, we successfully tested extending flight operations until 4 pm, which proved to be feasible. This adjustment will help us efficiently manage the increased summer schedule," he added.

How it all Started

A committee was formed under Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, former MP of Ladkah, bringing together local stakeholders, AAI and consultants to design the new terminal in alignment with Ladakh's cultural heritage. This includes architectural elements such as the entry and exit gates, as well as the departure and arrival areas, all inspired by local traditions.

"A significant cultural addition is a six-meter Buddha statue in front of the terminal, along with a statue of Kushok Bakula Rinpoche, honouring his legacy. To ensure authenticity in design, we have employed around 30 artisans under the leadership of a local architect. The architectural work, design and concept development will commence in the first week of April, and we aim to complete all aspects within the next three months, said.

Six Bays by 2027

"By 2027, the airport will have six bays, enabling 54 flight movements daily. Currently, with just two bays, we manage 18 flight movements a day. Once the expansion is complete, a minimum of 58 aircraft will be accommodated, significantly boosting passenger flow and tourism in the region. This growth will also lead to an increase in facilities and employment opportunities. At present, the airport has a workforce of around 200 people, but with the new terminal, this number is expected to rise to approximately 500, further contributing to the local economy. Last season, we completed 120 borewells, and we need to dig 330 more. We plan to start the work by April 1, increasing the number of machines to complete a total of 457 borewells. By September, we aim to begin testing," he said.

"Ladakh is a highly supportive region, and while there are challenges, the government is backing this project. The expectations of the people of Ladakh, as well as the entire nation, are high. We assure you that this project will be completed with full dedication to the public under the leadership of the Prime Minister. This is also the commitment of the AAI and the Ministry of Civil Aviation. We will strive to fulfil and exceed these expectations," he added.