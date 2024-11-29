Legal Matter Involving Private Firms And US Justice Dept: India On Adani Case

New Delhi: India on Friday said the indictment of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani by US prosecutors is a "legal matter" involving private firms, individuals and the US Department of Justice and that New Delhi was not informed about the case in advance. In the first official reaction after the industrialist was charged with alleged fraud by prosecutors in the United States, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is yet to receive any communication for cooperation in the case.

The Indian government is not part of the matter in any manner at this point of time, he said. "We see this as a legal matter involving private firms and individuals and the US Department of Justice. Obviously, there are established procedures and legal avenues in such cases, which we believe would be followed," Jaiswal said. "The government of India was not informed in advance on the issue. We have not had any conversation with the US government on it," he added.

Jaiwal's response at a media briefing came when he was asked whether the American side had kept India in the loop on the matter. To another query on whether the US served a summons or warrant on the Adani case to the Indian missions in the US, Jaiswal said India has not received any such request.

"Any request by a foreign government for service of summons or arrest warrant is part of mutual legal assistance. But such requests are examined on merits. We have not received any request on this case from the US side," he said. "This is a matter which pertains to private individuals and private entities, and the government of India is not part of it in any manner at this point of time," he added.

US prosecutors have charged Adani (62), his nephew Sagar and other defendants with paying more than USD 250 million in bribes between 2020 and 2024 to Indian government officials to win solar-energy contracts on terms that could potentially bring in more than USD 2 billion in profit. The Adani Group has dismissed the charges as "baseless".

"The allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green are baseless and denied," a spokesperson of the business conglomerate said on November 21.