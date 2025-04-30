ETV Bharat / bharat

Legal Aid Awareness Cannot Be Achieved Through Preaching: CJI Sanjiv Khanna

New Delhi: In a world where attention spans are shrinking, most powerful message is not the longest but the sharpest, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Wednesday said. Legal aid awareness can neither be achieved through preaching or be riddled with jargon, he underlined.

CJI Khanna was speaking at an event organised by National Legal Services Authority , marking felicitation of law students who participated in a pan-India reel-making and short film competition.

A scheme, he said, was only successful when it created an impact on the ground. "Schemes must be conceptualised after listening to those who are meant to serve."

Khanna said with nearly 80 percent of Indians eligible for free legal aid, the country had the largest legal aid system in the world.

"What makes India's legal aid model more unique is that it not focusing on helping the accused but also extends supports to the victim and witnesses. It is important remember that policies and schemes do not operate in isolation. There are several schemes and policies but the issue is how do we implement them and how effectively they reach out to the beneficiaries," he said.

The CJI added, "Apart from intended beneficiaries, we must also engage with those who are working on grass root level. The paralegal volunteers, field activists etc who understand what are the real obstacles."

Technology gave us incredible tools and the explosion of short film content was proof, he noted.

"It is built to power to shape the opinion in 30 seconds or less. We should thus meet the audience where they are. Legal aid awareness content cannot be by preaching or jargon heavy. In a world where attention spans are shrinking, most powerful message is not the longest but the sharpest. Our outreach programmes must keep pace with the times," Khanna added.

The CJI said access to justice and justice are so closely connected that they cannot exist without each other.