Legal Action Against Those Spreading Fake News About India-Pakistan Tensions: Bengaluru Police Commissioner

Bengaluru: Police personnel have been instructed to inform the public not to panic due to the tense situation on the India-Pakistan border and to take action to prevent the spread of fake news. Appropriate legal action will be taken against those who spread fake news, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayanand has warned.

Dayanand told reporters here, "The public should be given appropriate information about the reality. Therefore, we have instructed to police to first obtain appropriate information and then convince the public."

"Since it is necessary to ensure that the public is not influenced, all the DCPs and ACPs of the city have been instructed to pay attention to not spreading fake news on social media. Appropriate legal action will be taken against those who spread fake news," he said.

"The public should follow the instructions given by the central and state governments. People should be made aware of mock drills. There is information that materials required for war situations are being stored. Therefore, strict action has been taken," the Police Commissioner said.