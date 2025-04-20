Left With No Choice, CPI(M)'s Salim Puts Up Brave Front At Kolkata's Brigade Rally

Kolkata: The farmers, workers and supporters of the Left Front from across the districts of West Bengal meandered their way to the party meeting at the stroke of dawn on Sunday. From an aerial view, it seemed all roads led to the heart of Kolkata, the mammoth Brigade Parade Ground to be precise. The activists of the red bastion vowed to make a difference this time, both in size and number.
With the battle for the 2026 assembly elections around the corner, CPI(M) state secretary Mohammad Salim, clad in a black kurta, thundered from the podium for a change in the state governance after three consecutive terms of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.
Notwithstanding the 'zero' in assembly, the Leftists looked more enthusiastic than ever while sounding the poll bugle. "The Supreme Court has rubbed the Chief Minister's nose. RSS is building a base in the state thanks to Mamata Banerjee. Our leaders do not come from Tollygunge," Mohammad Salim attacked Banerjee in his customary challenging tone.
The nook and corner of the state was shaken on Sunday with the unison of cheer (for Leftists) and jeer (for TMC and BJP) of the red bastion. Sloganeering against the alleged corruption of the incumbent government and the alleged polarisation ploy of the Narendra Modi dispensation seems to have gathered steam among the voters of Bengal, if the size of the gathering is anything to go by. The gathering had less pomp and grandeur, but a subtle dose of the cultural tradition of the Left. The songs that remind all of the 'hammer and sickle' set the tone on an otherwise sedate Sunday afternoon.
Besides the regulars, there were unexpected visitors. Octogenarian Gouri Sengupta (80) and septuagenarian Saptami Sanyal (76) were testament to it. The duo hailed from Salt Lake City, albeit with medical conditions. Sanyal had got a pacemaker implanted only three months ago. Braving the medical condition, she strolled on the Maidan dust with a hope to bring in the winds of change in her beloved Bengal.
Varieties were aplenty in the massive rally. The beating of drums alongside the cultural presentation on the dais was in complete sync with the sultry Kolkata afternoon. A plethora of posters and banners highlighted the grudge against the state and the central rule in recent years.
Some banners accused the Trinamool Congress-BJP of collusion in running the affairs and protecting each other to rule according to their whims and fancies. The anti-BJP banners perhaps inspired Leftist leader Anadi Sahu, who was delivering his speech at the moment. The banners didn't even spare Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Interestingly, the violence-torn Murshidabad also didn't give the Brigade rally a miss. The district had its representative's presence felt through Mukhtar Mondal and Safiqul Islam. As Mukhtar was vociferous against the current dispensation in the state, Safiqul drew attention by holding a picture of former Chief Minister and the doyen of the Leftist movement, Jyoti Basu.
The students, too, poured in with full might when Left-wing student wing, SFI, state president Dhrubojyoti Saha was witnessed selling red caps to the marching party cadres and supporters. He was aptly complemented by SFI secretary and co-comrade, Debanjan Dey.
At the stroke of 3 in the afternoon, the cacophony around the stage got milder with leaders and speakers taking turns to mesmerise the sizable crowd at the historic Brigade Parade Ground.
CITU state general secretary Anadi Sahu set the stage on fire at the onset with a strong pitch against both the Centre and state, only to be capitalised on later by other comrades. All India Krishak Sabha's Amal Halder, union leader Niarapada Sardar, Basti Unnayan Samity representative Sukh Ranjan Dey and Banya Tudu — all first-time speakers at Brigade — made the most of it on the dais. Things were rounded off by none other than party stalwart Salim, who preferred to shift from his all-white dress code on this particular day.
Tudu started with cricketing parlance to spew venom against the Trinamool, only to be carried forward by Salim befittingly, albeit with football jargon.
Whatever the case may be, Salim's tirade against the recent violence in Murshidabad over the Waqf Act-related protests had a stronger imprint on the minds of the victims. "We want a judicial probe into the Murshidabad violence to lay the truth bare. The TMC and BJP are engaged in competitive communalism, which is nothing but a desperate ploy to shift focus from real issues affecting the common people," Salim berated.
Reverting to the Centre, he trained guns on the Waqf (Amendment) Act brought in by the Modi Government. "The law has been amended nationwide. For which there are nationwide protests. But violence didn't take place anywhere except Murshidabad. That raises serious questions," Salim squarely blamed the complicity between the TMC and BJP in the run-up to the 2026 assembly elections.
Salim's speech was sharp and pointed, leaving nothing to imagination on Sunday. "TMC and BJP colluded and orchestrated this violence. It's a shameful betrayal of the people's trust," he claimed.
Salim's stint on the dais was a perfect blend after the first-timers made some valid points to earn plaudits from the die-hard supporters gathered to strengthen the opposition ahead of the assembly polls.
All said and done, it now remains to be seen whether the Left can cash in on the Brigade's success and garner support from unexpected quarters in a year.
