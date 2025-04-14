Left Railway Job To Serve Babasaheb: 103-Year-Old Laxman Khotkar Recalls Good Old Days With Dr BR Ambedkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: "Back those days, being around Babasaheb felt like being in the presence of God," expressed 103-year-old Laxman Khotkar, a resident of Aurangabad (now Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), while reminiscing his memories and the time he spent working for the revolutionary leader.

India is celebrating the 135th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar today, and this centenarian from Sambhajinagar dearly holds on to all special memories of the great leader. "My life changed completely after meeting Babasaheb," said Laxman Khotkar, in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat.

As he spoke of Dr BR Ambedkar, fondly called as Babasaheb, Khotkar's eyes lit up with pride and emotion. He recalled how he left his job with Railways to work as a daily wage labourer, just to serve Babasaheb in building Milind College, which eventually became the foundation of BR Ambedkar's mission to educate the underprivileged children. It was his love for Babasaheb, he says, that he didn't think twice before taking such a bold step.

Decades later, Khotkar now lives in the same Milind College area. "In 1948, I was working with the Nizam Railways in Sharnapur, and getting a fixed salary of Rs 15. When I got to know that Dr Ambedkar was setting up Milind College in the city to help the poor students with education, I immediately resigned from my job and started working as a daily wager at the college's construction site."

Following the establishment of the college, Khotkar worked as a security guard at the institute and eventually retired there.

"Working for Babasaheb felt like serving God," Khotkar shared, his voice steady despite his age. "As the college took shape, I witnessed every single portion of the construction. From the start, once I got associated, I never left. In fact, I never felt like leaving."

"Babasaheb had a special love for the district. This area was under the control of the Nizam, and there were no higher education facilities for the underprivileged children, which is why Babasaheb decided to set up this college," he said.

Babasaheb trusted Khotkar deeply. Recalling the opportunity to see the leader up so close, Khotkar said, "When construction work of Milind College began, Babasaheb during his visit to the city often stayed at the Subedari Rest House. From preparing his meals, washing clothes to managing all his daily needs, I looked after almost everything."

"For me, it was a privilege," said Khotkar, with a sense of satisfaction clearly visible on his face.

Khotkar recalled how deeply Ambedkar cared about his team's well-being. "Whenever and wherever he went, a large number of people would always be with him. Despite being highly educated, Babasaheb looked after everyone working under him and treated us like his own family. He would even insist me and the driver sometimes to have food with him, and we used to discuss a lot of things," Khotkar said, adding that as long as Babasaheb was in the city, he would not leave his residence.

"Babasaheb was so engrossed in his work that he would at times sleep at 3-4 AM and then begin again in the morning, and would go to inspect the construction work of the college as per his schedule. He was a man of commitment. It seemed he never got tired," he added.

Khotkar also remembered one such incident which remains close to his heart till date. "One day, I went to work without having food. My wife was worried. Carrying our six-month-old baby, she brought food for me to Subedari. When Babasaheb saw her waiting at the gate, he joked - 'Don't worry. We haven't kept him hungry'. She then placed our baby at his feet and took his blessings."

It's been so many years, the painful news of Babasaheb's demise still lingers in his mind. "Babasaheb had gone to Delhi for some work and had asked us to come too. We reached Mumbai by train, and then stopped at a place as departure of Delhi train was running late. Suddenly, we heard that he had passed away. We couldn't meet him. That thing still pains me."

After Babasaheb's demise, when people began spreading misinformation, Khotkar took it upon himself to counter false narratives. "I had lived those days, I was alongside him. I knew the truth. I had given blunt answers to many," he said, being a proud witness to the historic era.

