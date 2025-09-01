ETV Bharat / bharat

Left Parties Welcome Breakthrough In India-China Relations

At the SCO summit, Modi and Xi agreed to work towards a "fair, reasonable and mutually-acceptable" solution to the India-China border issue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit at Tianjin Meijiang Convention Centre, in Tianjin, China. (PTI)
Published : September 1, 2025 at 5:21 PM IST

New Delhi: Left parties have welcomed the breakthrough in India-China ties as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO summit on Sunday.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CPI welcomed the "positive outcome" of the meeting between Modi and Xi.

"The Communist Party of India welcomes the positive outcome of the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping of China. The engagement between the leaders of India and China, two of the most ancient civilisations of the world, reaffirms that our countries are destined to be partners, not rivals," it said in a statement.

The Left party said the dialogue signals a commitment to move towards better understanding at all levels -- political, economic, cultural and people-to-people. "Such cooperation is of great importance not only to our two nations, but also to the strengthening of the unity of the Global South and to the advancement of multipolarity in international relations," it added.

"At a time when imperialist forces seek to divide and dominate, the unity and cooperation of India and China will provide a powerful impetus to an alternative world order based on equality, justice and mutual respect among nations. The CPI calls upon all sections of the people to support this positive momentum in India-China relations," the party said.

In a post on X on Sunday, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby welcomed the "breakthrough in India-China relations and the agreements on border management, resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and direct flights".

"On the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries, strengthening friendly ties and cooperation between two of the world's most populous nations and ancient civilisations is a very positive development," he said.

Baby said the reaffirmation by both sides that the future of the two neighbouring countries must be built on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity is significant.

"India and China, as key members of the Global South, bear a historic responsibility to uphold multilateralism, resist imperialist pressures, and advance a multipolar world order. Strengthening solidarity between our two countries will serve not only the well-being of our peoples, but also the cause of peace and progress for all humanity," he said.

At the meeting held on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Modi and Xi agreed to work towards a "fair, reasonable and mutually-acceptable" solution to the India-China border issue, and pledged to expand trade and investment ties, recognising the role of the two economies to stabilise global trade.

