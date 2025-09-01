ETV Bharat / bharat

Left Parties Welcome Breakthrough In India-China Relations

New Delhi: Left parties have welcomed the breakthrough in India-China ties as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO summit on Sunday.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CPI welcomed the "positive outcome" of the meeting between Modi and Xi.

"The Communist Party of India welcomes the positive outcome of the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping of China. The engagement between the leaders of India and China, two of the most ancient civilisations of the world, reaffirms that our countries are destined to be partners, not rivals," it said in a statement.

The Left party said the dialogue signals a commitment to move towards better understanding at all levels -- political, economic, cultural and people-to-people. "Such cooperation is of great importance not only to our two nations, but also to the strengthening of the unity of the Global South and to the advancement of multipolarity in international relations," it added.

"At a time when imperialist forces seek to divide and dominate, the unity and cooperation of India and China will provide a powerful impetus to an alternative world order based on equality, justice and mutual respect among nations. The CPI calls upon all sections of the people to support this positive momentum in India-China relations," the party said.

In a post on X on Sunday, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby welcomed the "breakthrough in India-China relations and the agreements on border management, resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and direct flights".