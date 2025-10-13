ETV Bharat / bharat

Left Parties Start Filing Nominations for Bihar Polls As INDIA Seat Sharing Gets Delayed

Patna: With complications persisting in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) over seat-sharing for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections and no final solution yet in sight, candidates of the Left parties have started filing their nominations for the polls.

Those belonging to other parties like the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress are also raring to follow suit if the seat deal gets delayed further. However, such situation could spell doom for the Opposition alliance in the state.

The CPI (M) was the first to jump the gun. Its candidates have filed nomination papers for the Bibhutipur (Samastipur), Manjhi (Saran), Pipra (East Champaran) Assembly constituencies. Its candidate for the Matihani (Begusarai) Assembly seat will also file the nomination papers soon.

“Our comrades have filed the nomination papers for the Vibhutipur, Manjhi and Pipra seats. We had won Bibhutipur and Manjhi in the 2020 elections and have repeated our MLAs Ajay Kumar and Satyendra Yadav, respectively as candidates. Rajmangal Prasad is our candidate from Pipra. He was the runner-up last time and had fetched over 80,000 votes,” CPI(M) Bihar secretary Lalan Choudhary told ETV Bharat.

Choudhary added that the party had contested the Matihani seat in 2020 and had secured just 765 votes less than the winner. Asked about the delay in seat-sharing in INDIA and the need to file the nominations without its announcement, Choudhary said, “We have not gone overboard. We have filed nominations only for the constituencies we had contested in 2010. We are seeking one more seat for ourselves.”

Talking about the alliance, the CPI (M) state secretary added, “The alliance is rock solid. All its constituents know that it would be difficult to win separately against the NDA and are going to stay united. They also know that the seats are limited, yet are haggling for more.”

Incidentally, nominations for the two-phase Bihar Assembly election is on. The deadline for filing nominations is October 17 for the first phase and October 20 for the second.

Meanwhile, the CPI (ML) is also pushing ahead with nominations. It awarded the election symbol to its Ghosi (Jehanabad) MLA Rambali Singh on Monday, giving him the go ahead to file the nomination papers. Its candidates for several assembly seats in Siwan and Arwal districts will file their nomination papers on Tuesday, followed by other seats later this week.

The CPI (ML) leadership has already circulated the dates and schedules for filing the nomination papers for the seats it is going to contest among the candidates. The CPI is yet to file the nomination papers and is waiting for the seat deal to be announced by the INDIA.

Delay in INDIA seat-sharing

Apart from the wrangling among the alliance constituents over their demands for Assembly seats, a Delhi court summoning Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, and younger son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav to appear in person on Monday for the framing of charges in the alleged IRCTC scam case, has also been a reason behind the delay.

Lalu and Tejashwi are also expected to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Delhi after their court visit to discuss the hold-up in the seat-sharing talks.