Lebanon Pager Blast: Uncle Suspects Wayanad Man Was Deceived

Wayanad (Kerala): Rinson Joe, a 37-year-old Norwegian who migrated from Wayanad in Kerala has attracted the focus of security agencies after the fatal pager blast in Lebanon days ago.

His uncle, Thangachan, said he learned through the media that an investigation has been initiated against the company, Norta Global Limited, associated with Rinson Jose in connection with the blast. He expressed his disbelief that Joe has done anything wrong and suspects that he may have been pawned.

Joe travelled to Norway a decade ago and returned to India last November. He went back in January this year. Even during a call three days ago, there was no hint of any problem. He resides there with his wife, but Thangachan said he has been unable to contact either of them for three days.