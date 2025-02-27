Leakage In Underground CNG Pipeline Creates Panic In Jaipur

Jaipur: A surprise leakage in the underground CNG pipeline of Torrent Company in the Kardhani area of Rajasthan's Jaipur on Thursday created panic.

Later, DCP West Amit Kumar Budania reached the spot, took stock of the situation and appealed to the people to maintain a safe distance from the leakage site. Firefighters, ambulances and the civil defence teams were pressed into action.

"The incident took place near a shop on Kalwad Road, where gas was coming out rapidly. Seeing the situation, the police and the administration immediately evacuated the area as a precaution and stopped the movement of vehicles for some time," Budania said.

The leakage was subsequently repaired and traffic movement was normalised. Due to its high inflammability, CNG leakage could have caused a major accident at any time.

There have been several incidents of gas leaks in Jaipur before. In December last year, a malfunctioning valve led to gas leakage in an oxygen plant under the Vishwakarma police station area. It took two fire tenders half an hour to control the leakage though no damage was reported.

Recently, about 14 students of a government school in Gadepan under the Simaliya police station in Kota fell unconscious after possibly inhaling poisonous gas, leaked from a nearby factory. The family members of the victims have blamed gas leakage as the prime reason behind the illness. The students were taken to the CFCL Hospital where they were provided with first aid. However, the police have not confirmed the gas leakage after the initial investigation.

"After receiving the information, I reached the spot. The true cause of the matter would be revealed after investigation. Doctors said the children were out of danger. The Pollution Control Board has been directed to investigate the case," Kota collector Dr Ravindra Goswami said.