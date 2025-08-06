Leaders Remember BJP Stalwart Sushma Swaraj On Sixth Death Anniversary

New Delhi: On the sixth death anniversary of late BJP stalwart and former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other leaders on Wednesday paid heartfelt tributes to her.

“I offer my tributes to the eloquent speaker and influential leader Sushma Swaraj Ji on her death anniversary. Sushma Swaraj Ji’s entire life was dedicated to public welfare and national service. Fulfilling every responsibility with complete dedication, from the organization to the government, Sushma Swaraj Ji, as Foreign Minister, continuously helped Indians living abroad. Sushma Ji will always remain etched in our memories through her works,” Shah posted on X.

Sushma's daughter and Lok Sabha MP Bansuri Swaraj also posted an emotional message on X about her mother.

“Six years have passed, Ma…Yet even today, my eyes instinctively search for you, in the crowd, in pictures of Parliament, at every turn where, if you were there, you would hold me,” she wrote in Hindi.

“Six years have passed, Ma… Yet with every achievement, my heart first seeks your eyes, because the praise from your gaze was always my greatest victory. Six years have passed, Ma…But you still echo in every heartbeat, walking with me as strength in every struggle. My path is still illuminated by your blessings. Miss you, Ma!”

Swaraj, who was known for her powerful oratory and lifelong dedicated public service, passed away on August 6, 2019, following a cardiac arrest at her New Delhi residence.

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Kiren Rijiju paid their respect to Swaraj. “Humble tributes on the remembrance day of senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Padma Vibhushan Sushma Swaraj Ji,” Gadkari wrote on X.

“A powerful orator, a sharp leader, and dedicated to public service, humble tributes to the late former Union Minister Smt. Sushma Swaraj ji on her death anniversary. Her contribution to national service is unforgettable. Her simple life and strong leadership will remain a source of inspiration for future generations,” Rijuju posted on X.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also remembered Swaraj on X. “An epitome of humility, simplicity and female strength, eloquence, former External Affairs Minister and former Chief Minister of Delhi, Padma Vibhushan Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary. While in charge of the External Affairs Ministry, he paid attention to the problems of the people and worked tirelessly to solve them. The BJP government in Delhi is also working for the welfare of the people in Indian politics and society Sushma Didi's contribution will always be unforgettable.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also joined in remembrance, writing, “A vibrant symbol of women’s strength, former Foreign Minister, ‘Padma Vibhushan’ Sushma Swaraj, humble tributes to her on her death anniversary! With the spirit of nation first, she served the country and its people throughout her life, her ideal life full of simplicity and purity is an inspiration.”

Swaraj served as India’s External Affairs Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term and was the second woman to hold the position after Indira Gandhi. She was elected as a Member of Parliament seven times and served briefly as the Chief Minister of Delhi in 1998.