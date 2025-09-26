ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi, Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Remember Manmohan Singh On His Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Congress leaders on Friday paid homage to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his birth anniversary and recalled his contribution to the country in various roles.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Tributes to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. We recall his contributions to our nation during his long years in public life."

Singh headed the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government between 2004 and 2014. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to the former prime minister, remembering him as a man of humility and wisdom, and for his historic contribution to building a strong economy.

In a post on X, Kharge said they remember the contribution of Singh in nation-building. "He was a gentle architect of India's economic transformation. A man of humility and wisdom, he carried himself with quiet dignity, letting his actions speak louder than his words. His vision of economic reforms opened new doors of opportunity, creating a thriving middle class and lifting countless families out of poverty," the Congress chief said.