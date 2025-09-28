ETV Bharat / bharat

'Lay Down Your Arms, Not A Single Bullet Will Be Fired': Amit Shah To Naxals

New Delhi: Top policy makers in the central government on Sunday admitted that due to a strong political will, Naxalism in the country is marching towards its end, even as Home Minister Amit Shah said that a red-carpet welcome awaits all the Maoists who surrender, with a 'lucrative' rehabilitation policy.

Home Minister Amit Shah also rejected the ceasefire offer given by Maoists, saying if the extremists want to surrender and lay down arms, they are most welcome to do so, and security forces would not fire a single bullet at them.

“A letter was written recently stating that what has happened so far has been a mistake, that a ceasefire should be declared, and that we want to surrender. It was just to spread confusion. I want to say there will be no ceasefire. If you want to surrender, there is no need for a ceasefire. Lay down your arms, not a single bullet will be fired, said Shah while giving a valedictory address at a seminar on “Naxal Mukt Bharat: Ending Red Terror Under Modi’s Leadership.”

The seminar was organised by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation (SPMRF). Reiterating that India will be free of the Naxal menace by March 31, 2026, Shah also vehemently criticised the Left parties for extending ideological support to Left Wing Extremism.

“It was due to the Red Terror that development could not reach many parts of the country for several decades,” said Shah while dismissing the arguments put forward by left parties that a lack of development led to the Maoist violence.

Former CRPF director general and present security advisor in the Manipur government, Kuldeip Singh, also said that the ceasefire proposal made by the Maoists is nothing but a tactic to regroup.