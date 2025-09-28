'Lay Down Your Arms, Not A Single Bullet Will Be Fired': Amit Shah To Naxals
Home Minister Amit Shah, who has set a March 2026 deadline for eliminating the Maoists, rejected the ceasefire offer given by the Naxals.
Published : September 28, 2025 at 9:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Top policy makers in the central government on Sunday admitted that due to a strong political will, Naxalism in the country is marching towards its end, even as Home Minister Amit Shah said that a red-carpet welcome awaits all the Maoists who surrender, with a 'lucrative' rehabilitation policy.
Home Minister Amit Shah also rejected the ceasefire offer given by Maoists, saying if the extremists want to surrender and lay down arms, they are most welcome to do so, and security forces would not fire a single bullet at them.
“A letter was written recently stating that what has happened so far has been a mistake, that a ceasefire should be declared, and that we want to surrender. It was just to spread confusion. I want to say there will be no ceasefire. If you want to surrender, there is no need for a ceasefire. Lay down your arms, not a single bullet will be fired, said Shah while giving a valedictory address at a seminar on “Naxal Mukt Bharat: Ending Red Terror Under Modi’s Leadership.”
The seminar was organised by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation (SPMRF). Reiterating that India will be free of the Naxal menace by March 31, 2026, Shah also vehemently criticised the Left parties for extending ideological support to Left Wing Extremism.
“It was due to the Red Terror that development could not reach many parts of the country for several decades,” said Shah while dismissing the arguments put forward by left parties that a lack of development led to the Maoist violence.
Former CRPF director general and present security advisor in the Manipur government, Kuldeip Singh, also said that the ceasefire proposal made by the Maoists is nothing but a tactic to regroup.
“They (Maoists) are asking for a ceasefire because of the fact that they have limited manpower, and if they don’t announce a ceasefire, the remaining strength will also be finished,” said Singh.
Singh was also posted in Naxal-infested areas like Chhattisgarh for several years.
“Zero tolerance against terrorism orchestrated by Naxals and political will are the two major turning points in our fight against Naxals,” said Singh. Naxal, which was once termed a major internal security challenge for the country, is on the path of extermination.
“The central government is providing all required assistance and modern arms and ammunition to the security agencies in their fight against Naxals,” said Singh.
Stating that the Home Minister Amit Shah has given topmost priority to India’s fight against Naxals, Singh said, “The Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) that we have created in Naxal-dominated areas have wiped out the ultras even from the remotest areas,” Singh said.
